Conor McGregor Doesn't Care If You Think He's Going To Lose To Floyd Mayweather

UFC superstar Conor McGregor doesn't care what you think about his chances against Floyd Mayweather in August.

The world's best male lightweight MMA fighter will take on one of the world's best ever boxers in Las Vegas on August 26. But there's a catch. The bout will be governed by boxing rules, giving Mayweather a very, very strong advantage over the Irish scrapper.

Bookies agree, installing the American Mayweather as a strong favourite over his UFC counterpart.

McGregor, however, has a strong message for his doubters -- from Mayweather himself to anyone calling the fight a foregone conclusion. He's given a literal 'F*** You' to the haters, with the aggressive slogan stitched into the pin stripes of his suit at Wednesday's press conference.

Zoom in on Conor McGregor's suit. pic.twitter.com/drEn8Th8ud — Complex Style (@ComplexStyle) July 11, 2017

It was a bold sartorial statement and one that completely fit in with McGregor's combative persona. Mayweather himself wasn't exactly conservatively dressed, donning a self-branded stars and stripes tracksuit and a '48' cap that calls back to his famous May 2015 win over Manny Pacquiao.

"He's in a f***ing tracksuit," McGregor said. "He can't even afford a suit anymore," referring to claims that Mayweather owes more than $US20 million in taxes.

Predictably, the aggressive posturing continued once Mayweather took the floor.

"I'm the A-side," Mayweather said. "That's why this b**** had to come to the boxing ring."

What's clear from the suit to the tracksuit to the foul-mouthed back-and-forth is that professional fighting is as much about entertainment as it is about sport -- and McGregor and Mayweather dutifully played their part as showmen on Wednesday.

