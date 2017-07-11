This Avocado Sock Promises To Quickly Ripen Your Avocados

Just in case your avocado obsession wasn't already ruining your chance of ever owning a home, you can now buy The Avocado Sock, which promises to solve the solution every avo lover has -- quickly ripening an unripe avocado.

Yes, it is a woollen sock which, if it actually works, will ripen your stony avocado in as little as 24 hours.

Apparently, the natural lanolin and warmth of the wool ripens the avocados "evenly and gently, and faster than a paper bag".

The Avocado Sock was created by Dianne Sherwood, who, in her time owning a catering company in Vancouver, Canada, would quickly ripen avocados by placing them in wool ski socks.

"I figured why not take it one step further and retire the old ski socks," Sherwood writes on her website. "Hence the creation of the custom all-wool, all-environmentally-friendly, all-Canadian-made Avocado Socks to enable everyone to enjoy a perfectly ripe avocado exactly when they need it."

We're not sure if this is bloody genius, or positively absurd. In any case, we're definitely going to introduce our wool socks at home to some avocados to give it a go.

You can buy The Avocado Sock on the website for 15 Canadian dollars in four different colours.

For the friend who has everything, including their own house, .. a $15 "avocado sock" that ripens avocados. https://t.co/wGQTPjOFya — Y Lee (@Lemonpi) July 6, 2017

Once I purchase the Avocado Sock my life will change to such an extent that I will never be the same. 🥑 https://t.co/N5qlMyBdSv — Frank Miller (@fmillerusa) July 11, 2017

