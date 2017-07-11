All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • FOOD

    This Avocado Sock Promises To Quickly Ripen Your Avocados

    Not sure if genius or absurd...

    12/07/2017 12:31 PM AEST | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Just in case your avocado obsession wasn't already ruining your chance of ever owning a home, you can now buy The Avocado Sock, which promises to solve the solution every avo lover has -- quickly ripening an unripe avocado.

    Yes, it is a woollen sock which, if it actually works, will ripen your stony avocado in as little as 24 hours.

    Apparently, the natural lanolin and warmth of the wool ripens the avocados "evenly and gently, and faster than a paper bag".

    The Avocado Sock was created by Dianne Sherwood, who, in her time owning a catering company in Vancouver, Canada, would quickly ripen avocados by placing them in wool ski socks.

    The Avocado Sock

    "I figured why not take it one step further and retire the old ski socks," Sherwood writes on her website. "Hence the creation of the custom all-wool, all-environmentally-friendly, all-Canadian-made Avocado Socks to enable everyone to enjoy a perfectly ripe avocado exactly when they need it."

    We're not sure if this is bloody genius, or positively absurd. In any case, we're definitely going to introduce our wool socks at home to some avocados to give it a go.

    You can buy The Avocado Sock on the website for 15 Canadian dollars in four different colours.

    Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:avocadocookFoodfood hacksfood trends

    More On This Topic