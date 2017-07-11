Tinder Sends Couple On First Date To Hawaii Three Years After They Matched

If you've ever hesitated when swiping right on Tinder, this story proves that all things outrageous and heartwarming can come from taking a risk on the dating app.

Students Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched on Tinder nearly three years ago, but were unable to meet each other citing 'busy-life' problems. Josh posted their Tinder conversation to Twitter saying, "Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts."

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

sorry I'd reply but I need to give it a few months ! July 8, 2017

Wow😊 This is single handedly the coolest thing twitter has ever done for me. Be sure to check your DMs sometime at the end of August. — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

The pair continued to joke about their intermittent texting and it didn't take long for other Twitter users, namely the people at Tinder, to notice.

It's time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we'll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

The offer, of course, was too good to refuse, and both Josh and Michelle quickly got their heads together and worked out where would be the best place for a first date. They only needed just over four hours to decide on the Hawaiian island of Maui and Tinder was very speedy in confirming their trip.

Aloha! We're sending you to Maui but you can't take two years to pack your bags! 🏖️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 11, 2017

This is like some sort of dream. A date in Hawaii is far more epic than I could have ever imagined. Thank you so much! https://t.co/gQD8QffLKq — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 11, 2017

Honestly just a huge s/o to the internet! thx for making some of my dreams come true, I've always been a big fan !!!!!! — Michelle Arendas (@mch_rnd) July 11, 2017

No word yet on when Michelle and Josh are expected in Hawaii, but they both seem quite excited. So, if you or a friend has ever experienced the frustration of finding love on a dating app, Tinder has left us all with a reminder that patience is the key to the online dating game.

Good things come to those who wait ⌛️ — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA