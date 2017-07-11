All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFE

    Tinder Sends Couple On First Date To Hawaii Three Years After They Matched

    That's a lot of pressure for a Tinder date.

    12/07/2017 12:52 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    If you've ever hesitated when swiping right on Tinder, this story proves that all things outrageous and heartwarming can come from taking a risk on the dating app.

    Students Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas matched on Tinder nearly three years ago, but were unable to meet each other citing 'busy-life' problems. Josh posted their Tinder conversation to Twitter saying, "Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts."

    The pair continued to joke about their intermittent texting and it didn't take long for other Twitter users, namely the people at Tinder, to notice.

    The offer, of course, was too good to refuse, and both Josh and Michelle quickly got their heads together and worked out where would be the best place for a first date. They only needed just over four hours to decide on the Hawaiian island of Maui and Tinder was very speedy in confirming their trip.

    No word yet on when Michelle and Josh are expected in Hawaii, but they both seem quite excited. So, if you or a friend has ever experienced the frustration of finding love on a dating app, Tinder has left us all with a reminder that patience is the key to the online dating game.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:appsholidaysLifeloverelationshipstechtindertravel

    More On This Topic