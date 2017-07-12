8 Educational Instagram Accounts For Fact Lovers

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Instagram has more to offer than duck face selfies and skinny girls spruiking dubious tea products.
For those who want to get more from their feed than, say, photos of #blessed strangers with #nofilter (yeah, right) there are heaps of accounts offering everything from cool historical photos to random fun facts.
Here are some of our favourites.
1. National Geographic @natgeo
Follow for: breathtaking photography and an abundance of info about our natural world, wild animals, and different cultures.
Photograph by @Paulnicklen // Sometimes they look over at you and instantly grab you by the heart. Approximately one in a thousand fur seals are born as 'blonde' variants. The Antarctic fur seal was very heavily hunted in the 18th and 19th centuries for its dense fur by sealers from the United States and Great Britain. By the early 20th century, the seal was regarded as commercially extinct, and perhaps completely extinct. Today, their numbers have returned to near historic numbers. We as humans are capable of doing great harm but we are also capable of great compassion. #follow me on @paulnicklen to see my favorite images from #antarctica. #nature #naturephotography #naturalhair #gratitude #greatness #MPA #explore
Photo by @stephsinclairpix | At Lake View School, Rehema Hajji, nine, applies sunscreen to her younger sister, Fatuma, five, before they step into the sunlight. Sunscreen is expensive in sub-Saharan Africa, but nonprofit organizations, like Under the Same Sun, distribute it for free. Many people with albinism in Tanzania die of skin cancer before turning 40. . About one in 1,400 people in Tanzania is born with albinism and one in 17 carries the recessive gene. Its occurrence varies greatly throughout the world. In Europe and North America the rate is only one in 20,000. On the San Blas Archipelago off the Caribbean coast of Panama, the rate among the Guna people is a staggering one in 70. The image is part of my latest project for @natgeo, "The Perils of Pale," in this month's magazine and online. #albinism #tanzania #skin #genetics #photojournalism #moment #color #family #diversity #inmyskiniwin #education
2. Curiosity Rover @marscuriosity
Follow for: a rare insight into Mars.
3. American Museum of Natural History @amnh
Follow for: Interesting facts galore, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in this world-famous establishment when the doors are closed.
Keeping dioramas looking great over decades requires a unique convergence of science and art that incorporates sculpture, painting, and lighting design along with animal biology, botany, and history. Each piece showcases precise depictions of geographical locations and careful, anatomically correct mounting of specimens. Restoring the Hall of North American Mammals in 2012 was quite a large task, with more than 40 dioramas, which include everything from cottontail rabbits to the iconic Alaskan Brown Bear seen here. #amnh #brownbear #alaskanbrownbear #alaska #diorama #dioramas #restoration #science #nature #bear #realism #wildlife
This baby woolly mammoth is a rare natural mummy, complete with skin, muscles, and other soft tissue that were preserved centuries ago within a frigid layer of moisture-blocking permafrost. Since the 2007 discovery of the calf—known as Lyuba—paleontologists have produced full-body x-ray computerized tomography (CT) scans of the mummy. This data has been supplemented by data collected from another mummified calf, Khroma, and together, they revealed new insights about mammoth development. #mammoth #themummy #woollymammoth #lyuba #skin #amnh #science #fossil #siberia #nature #iceage
4. NASA @nasa
Follow for: wow factor. Or if you like to feel very, very small.
This image taken Jan. 30 and received on Earth today by our Cassini spacecraft is of Saturn's moon Mimas. Less than 123 miles (198 km) in mean radius, crater-covered Mimas is the smallest and innermost of Saturn's major moons. It is not quite big enough to hold a round shape, so it is somewhat ovoid with dimensions of 129 x 122 x 119 (miles 207 x 197 x 191 km, respectively). Its low density suggests that it consists almost entirely of water ice, which is the only substance ever detected on Mimas. Most of the Mimas surface is saturated with impact craters ranging in size up to greater than 25 miles (40 km) in diameter. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute #nasa #cassini #saturn #mimas #solarsystem #nasabeyond #planets #science
For us here at NASA, Earth Day is every day! With a fleet of spacecraft orbiting our home planet collecting data on everything from the air we breathe to natural disasters that impact our lives, Earth is always in focus. Join us as we celebrate our home with beautiful views from our unique vantage point of space. Image Credit: NASA #nasa #earth #earthday #space #science
It's a long ways down. This is a view from the vantage point of astronaut Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) during his spacewalk Friday outside the International Space Station (@ISS). Shane posted this photo and wrote, " View of our spectacular planet (and my boots) during the #spacewalk yesterday with @Thom_astro." During the spacewalk with Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet (@thom_astro) of ESA (@europeanspaceagency), which lasted just over six-and-a-half hours, the two astronauts successfully disconnected cables and electrical connections to prepare for its robotic move Sunday, March 26. Credit: NASA #nasa #iss #space #earth #spacestation #astronauts
5. History in Pics @historyphotographed
Follow for: amazing snapshots from the past, covering everything from the world wars to old-time Hollywood.
6. WTF Fun Facts @wtffunfacts
Follow for: exactly what you think. Fun facts that make you go "wtf!?"
7. Science by Guff @science
Follow for: interesting science facts coupled with stunning imagery.
MY EYES!!! Out of the more than 100,000 species of known fungi, only 71 are bioluminescent, like these glow-in-the-dark babies. The purpose of the light is to attract insects who help disseminate the fungi spores, in ways similar to how bees help flowers pollinate. So yes...we suppose you could say bugs like doing 'shrooms. Photo cred: Lance Aardvaarkau
To quote Steven Tyler, "PINK! Is my favorite color!" Lake Retba in Senegal goes by another name: Lac Rose, or Pink Lake, because, well, look at this stunning body of water. The pink hue is caused by an algae that produces a red pigment that's better at absorbing light (and imitating strawberry milk). There's so much salt in this lake that swimmers can actually be buoyed by it. Photo cred: Lake Retba
8. Tech by Guff @tech
Follow for: awesome bite-sized facts about contemporary innovation.
Ever wanted to display what's on your smart phone onto your body instead? Well, with new technology, you might able to do just that. Researchers are currently developing a flexible, bendy touchpad that could one day be inserted into clothing, or even the human body. "This is the first time anyone has made a transparent, touch-sensitive electronic device that can detect touch while the device is being bent or stretched," says John Madden, an electrical engineer at the University of British Columbia. What's more is that the materials used to make the device are cheap, so it could one day be a very cost-effective product.
Mowing your lawn isn't the most earth-friendly activity (nor is it the most fun activity). Lawnmowers rely on electricity or gasoline, plus they release unhealthy emissions. Until now. Solar lawnmowers may be the next big thing, and mean that you won't rely on electricity or gas each time you need to mow your lawn. #tech #lawnmowers #landscaping #solarpower #ecofriendly #gogreen #gadgets #awesome #bestof
Imagine being able to hear what colors sound like. This man can. Neil Harbisson is the first person in the world with an antenna implanted directly into his skull. The device uses audible vibrations in his skull to relay information and it allows Harbisson, who was born color blind, to hear colors. He is an avant-garde artist and cyborg activist who co-founded the Cyborg Foundation. So, yeah, in case you didn't know, the world's first cyborg already exists and he's pretty awesome.
8. TED Talks @ted
Follow for: a unique mix of interesting knowledge, quotes, ideas and real life stories.
These space rocks are actually chocolates cooked up for the crew at the International Space Station. Inside, chef Thorsten Schmidt hid a surprise for each of the astronauts: a letter from a family member or someone they love. It was Schmidt's way of adding a little piece of home, one they didn't expect to find upon biting into their dessert. "The second after they started reading, they went quiet, because they recognized the handwriting of their loved ones," Schmidt says. "Food is more than being hungry; it's about being human." Read more about cooking for astronauts at go.ted.com/spacechef Photo courtesy of Thorsten Schmidt
These whimsical, fanciful glasses are made of trash. Cyrus Kabiru, a Kenyan-born artist and @TEDFellow, fell in love with glasses at 7 years old and started making his own with household items. Now, the rubbish he collects from the streets of Nairobi is the framework for his eccentric spectacles. "I used to tell my dad I would like to give trash a second chance," Kabiru says. "Up to now, that's what I've done." See more art by @ckabiru. Image courtesy of the artist and SMAC Gallery.
The human body in its natural form—without weights or wetsuits—has just the right buoyancy for deep-water diving. We can float at the water's surface or dive down to great depths with little effort. Gravity still exists on the seafloor below 40 feet, which makes activities like underwater hiking and even yoga possible... as long as you can hold your breath. Learn how water affects the human body at go.ted.com/freedivers Photo by Jean-Marie Ghislain
