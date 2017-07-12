All Sections
    • LIFE

    8 Educational Instagram Accounts For Fact Lovers

    Get ready to dominate at trivia.

    13/07/2017 9:00 AM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    RichVintage via Getty Images
    #Nerdlyf.

    We've said it before and we'll say it again: Instagram has more to offer than duck face selfies and skinny girls spruiking dubious tea products.

    For those who want to get more from their feed than, say, photos of #blessed strangers with #nofilter (yeah, right) there are heaps of accounts offering everything from cool historical photos to random fun facts.

    Here are some of our favourites.

    1. National Geographic @natgeo

    Follow for: breathtaking photography and an abundance of info about our natural world, wild animals, and different cultures.

    Photo by @salvarezphoto An ice cold portrait for a hot summer day. It was 36 degrees below zero when I shot this. Even Jari, who lives on the Arctic Circle told me "yes we can go out on the lake, but we can't spend much time, it is too cold." #portrait

    A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

    Photograph by @Paulnicklen // Sometimes they look over at you and instantly grab you by the heart. Approximately one in a thousand fur seals are born as 'blonde' variants. The Antarctic fur seal was very heavily hunted in the 18th and 19th centuries for its dense fur by sealers from the United States and Great Britain. By the early 20th century, the seal was regarded as commercially extinct, and perhaps completely extinct. Today, their numbers have returned to near historic numbers. We as humans are capable of doing great harm but we are also capable of great compassion. #follow me on @paulnicklen to see my favorite images from #antarctica. #nature #naturephotography #naturalhair #gratitude #greatness #MPA #explore

    A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

    Photo by @stephsinclairpix | At Lake View School, Rehema Hajji, nine, applies sunscreen to her younger sister, Fatuma, five, before they step into the sunlight. Sunscreen is expensive in sub-Saharan Africa, but nonprofit organizations, like Under the Same Sun, distribute it for free. Many people with albinism in Tanzania die of skin cancer before turning 40. . About one in 1,400 people in Tanzania is born with albinism and one in 17 carries the recessive gene. Its occurrence varies greatly throughout the world. In Europe and North America the rate is only one in 20,000. On the San Blas Archipelago off the Caribbean coast of Panama, the rate among the Guna people is a staggering one in 70. The image is part of my latest project for @natgeo, "The Perils of Pale," in this month's magazine and online. #albinism #tanzania #skin #genetics #photojournalism #moment #color #family #diversity #inmyskiniwin #education

    A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on

    2. Curiosity Rover @marscuriosity

    Follow for: a rare insight into Mars.

    3. American Museum of Natural History @amnh

    Follow for: Interesting facts galore, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in this world-famous establishment when the doors are closed.

    4. NASA @nasa

    Follow for: wow factor. Or if you like to feel very, very small.

    This image taken Jan. 30 and received on Earth today by our Cassini spacecraft is of Saturn's moon Mimas. Less than 123 miles (198 km) in mean radius, crater-covered Mimas is the smallest and innermost of Saturn's major moons. It is not quite big enough to hold a round shape, so it is somewhat ovoid with dimensions of 129 x 122 x 119 (miles 207 x 197 x 191 km, respectively). Its low density suggests that it consists almost entirely of water ice, which is the only substance ever detected on Mimas. Most of the Mimas surface is saturated with impact craters ranging in size up to greater than 25 miles (40 km) in diameter. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute #nasa #cassini #saturn #mimas #solarsystem #nasabeyond #planets #science

    A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

    5. History in Pics @historyphotographed

    Follow for: amazing snapshots from the past, covering everything from the world wars to old-time Hollywood.

    English boy scouts collecting funds for those affected by the Titanic disaster, 1912.

    A post shared by History In Pics (@historyphotographed) on

    9th Armored Division technician with a little French girl just after the Battle of the Bulge, 1945.

    A post shared by History In Pics (@historyphotographed) on

    The Original Sesame Street cast, 1969-1970.

    A post shared by History In Pics (@historyphotographed) on

    6. WTF Fun Facts @wtffunfacts

    Follow for: exactly what you think. Fun facts that make you go "wtf!?"

    #wtffunfacts

    A post shared by WTF FUN FACTS. (@wtffunfacts) on

    #wtffunfacts

    A post shared by WTF FUN FACTS. (@wtffunfacts) on

    #wtffunfacts

    A post shared by WTF FUN FACTS. (@wtffunfacts) on

    7. Science by Guff @science

    Follow for: interesting science facts coupled with stunning imagery.

    8. Tech by Guff @tech

    Follow for: awesome bite-sized facts about contemporary innovation.

    8. TED Talks @ted

    Follow for: a unique mix of interesting knowledge, quotes, ideas and real life stories.

