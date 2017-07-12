8 Educational Instagram Accounts For Fact Lovers

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Instagram has more to offer than duck face selfies and skinny girls spruiking dubious tea products.

For those who want to get more from their feed than, say, photos of #blessed strangers with #nofilter (yeah, right) there are heaps of accounts offering everything from cool historical photos to random fun facts.

Here are some of our favourites.

1. National Geographic @natgeo

Follow for: breathtaking photography and an abundance of info about our natural world, wild animals, and different cultures.

Photo by @salvarezphoto An ice cold portrait for a hot summer day. It was 36 degrees below zero when I shot this. Even Jari, who lives on the Arctic Circle told me "yes we can go out on the lake, but we can't spend much time, it is too cold." #portrait A post shared by National Geographic (@natgeo) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

2. Curiosity Rover @marscuriosity

Follow for: a rare insight into Mars.

Parked at the foot of Mount Sharp (#AeolisMons), #Curiosity uses its Right-side 'B' #NavCam to image this dune-textured sea of wind blown sand on Sol 777 (2014-10-13 13:47:20 UTC). Instagram contrast enhanced photo. A post shared by Curiosity Rover (@marscuriosity) on Oct 20, 2014 at 7:22pm PDT

At the base of Mount Sharp (#AeolisMons), #Curiosity images an interesting junction of clean layered rock and sand dune. It is here that Curiosity will deploy its hammer drill to collect specimens for analysis. This image was taken by Left-side 'B' #NavCam on Sol 759 (2014-09-24 22:42:00 UTC) A post shared by Curiosity Rover (@marscuriosity) on Sep 30, 2014 at 4:39pm PDT

3. American Museum of Natural History @amnh

Follow for: Interesting facts galore, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on in this world-famous establishment when the doors are closed.

Today the Museum's Giant Blue Whale got a bath! Check out our story for a closer look at the cleaning. #WhaleWash #Whale #BlueWhale #amnh #InsideAMNH A post shared by AMNH (@amnh) on May 31, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Follow for: wow factor. Or if you like to feel very, very small.

5. History in Pics @historyphotographed

Follow for: amazing snapshots from the past, covering everything from the world wars to old-time Hollywood.

English boy scouts collecting funds for those affected by the Titanic disaster, 1912. A post shared by History In Pics (@historyphotographed) on Sep 19, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT

9th Armored Division technician with a little French girl just after the Battle of the Bulge, 1945. A post shared by History In Pics (@historyphotographed) on Jul 4, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

The Original Sesame Street cast, 1969-1970. A post shared by History In Pics (@historyphotographed) on Apr 9, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

6. WTF Fun Facts @wtffunfacts

Follow for: exactly what you think. Fun facts that make you go "wtf!?"

#wtffunfacts A post shared by WTF FUN FACTS. (@wtffunfacts) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

#wtffunfacts A post shared by WTF FUN FACTS. (@wtffunfacts) on May 24, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

#wtffunfacts A post shared by WTF FUN FACTS. (@wtffunfacts) on May 15, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

7. Science by Guff @science

Follow for: interesting science facts coupled with stunning imagery.

MY EYES!!! Out of the more than 100,000 species of known fungi, only 71 are bioluminescent, like these glow-in-the-dark babies. The purpose of the light is to attract insects who help disseminate the fungi spores, in ways similar to how bees help flowers pollinate. So yes...we suppose you could say bugs like doing 'shrooms. Photo cred: Lance Aardvaarkau A post shared by Science by Guff (@science) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Don't show this to the Double Rainbow Guy! This is not your ordinary rainbow, no no. This is a circumhorizontal arc (a.k.a. "Fire Rainbow), an optical illusion that forms when light from the sun or moon refracts through ice crystals suspended in the air. A post shared by Science by Guff (@science) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

8. Tech by Guff @tech

Follow for: awesome bite-sized facts about contemporary innovation.

8. TED Talks @ted

Follow for: a unique mix of interesting knowledge, quotes, ideas and real life stories.

