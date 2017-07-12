China Releases Crown Employees Sentenced For Gambling

Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd. Several employees were released from detention in China on Wednesday. This logo adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia.

China has released 10 employees of James Packer's Crown Resorts after they were sentenced in June for gambling crimes.

Four employees, including Australian national Jerry Xuan, were reportedly released from a Shanghai detention facility alongside with family members and security officials, Reuters reports.

The news agency reports another 6 were released from a second facility in the city.

In all nineteen employees were detained in October last year while Crown was trying to attract high-spending Chinese to its casinos outside of China.

Gambling is illegal in China except in the territory of Macau.

A court jailed 16 of the employees including three Australians for nine to 10 months, back-dated to their October detention.

