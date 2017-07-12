Margot Robbie May Be In Talks For Quentin Tarantino's Manson Murders Movie

It's been a few years since his last big movie but thankfully that looks like it's all about to change with the news that Quentin Tarantino has a new project in the works.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', Tarantino is working on a film about the Manson Family murders, and there are already tons of rumours about who he's eyeing to star in the film.

According to several outlets, it looks like Margot Robbie has been in talks with Tarantino to play Sharon Tate, the actress who starred in 'Valley of the Dolls' and the wife of Roman Polanski. Tate was 26 years old and eight-and-a-half months pregnant when she was murdered by Charles Manson and his "family" in 1969.

Margot Robbie is said to be portraying Sharon Tate in upcoming Quentin Tarantino film - An American actress & model, who was killed in 1969. pic.twitter.com/WgGHfkMgNt — ㅤ (@infamousmargot) July 12, 2017

honestly no hate for tarantino even though he's problematic i'm 100% here for margot robbie as sharon tate — scorsexy (@bettydrapers) July 12, 2017

'THR' also reports Tarantino has been in talks with Jennifer Lawrence, as well as his 'Inglourious Basterds' star Brad Pitt.

While it's still early days, the film will be Tarantino's first since 'The Hateful Eight' which was released in 2015. His Manson project will also be his second-last movie, as the director has famously said he plans to stop directing after 10 films.

