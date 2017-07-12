This 'Game of Thrones' Recap Rap Will Get You Ready For The New Season In 4 Minutes

The penultimate season of 'Game of Thrones' is sooo close we can almost smell it, but with a cast of a million characters and six seasons of dense plot, it's easy to forget a few things along the way.

Luckily the folks at The Warp Zone have created an actually catchy rap to cover most of the events of the first six seasons ahead of the seventh next week.

While the rap does a pretty great job at covering most of the plot points, it's obviously impossible for them to cram everything into a four-minute song, but to cover everything that happens AND rhyme? Now that's talent.

Check out the full rap in the clip above. 'Game of Thrones' returns July 17 and will be aired on Foxtel at both 11am same time as the US and repeated at 8:30pm.

Winter is here, y'all.

