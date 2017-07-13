19 Completely Hilarious Tweets About Movies

Even though there are some incredible movies out at the moment, you can always count on Twitter to have a great time roasting the crap out of them.
Here's just a handful of some of our favourite tweets about movies floating around the internet.
1.
The tenth Fast and Furious movie should be called Fast 10: Your Seatbelts— Cadaea (@sophiekeen) July 11, 2017
2.
NO WONDER WHITE MEN ARE SO OBSCENELY CONFIDENT ALL THE TIME I SAW ONE WOMAN HERO MOVIE AND I'M READY TO FIGHT A THOUSAND DUDES BAREHANDED— meg s.s. (@megsauce) June 4, 2017
3.
Even if you try and say "what about the added tax" it doesn't add up. pic.twitter.com/GNvjlRL9MY— m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️🌈 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2017
4.
WONDER WOMAN (2017, Action): Museum employee sends email— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 5, 2017
5.
Spiderman, Spiderman/
Does whatever a spider can/
Attends college/
Works as a photographer/
Just like a spider— Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) April 9, 2015
6.
[to the stranger sitting next to me at the new spider man movie] if this film were realistic then the webs would be coming from his ass area— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) July 10, 2017
7.
4 months ago i quietly left 57 dvds of 'click' at my parents' house and they've still never noticed or mentioned it pic.twitter.com/j864rH9eG8— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 28, 2013
8.
Watching "Frozen" again with my daughter because we paid $19.99 to download it so she's going to fucking watch it every day until college.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 9, 2014
9.
love how during intense moments in space-themed movies they'll show the dashboard panels, as though you'll be like ah. ah i see the issue— tara shoe (@tarashoe) November 11, 2014
10.
*slams hands on table*— Goddamnit Jamie (@Jay_FrickinLynn) July 2, 2015
HOW DID BUZZ KNOW TO FREEZE AROUND HUMANS IF HE DIDN'T KNOW HE WAS A TOY, CAROL?
11.
Just got back from Fight Club. It was really fun! Got there late so missed the rules being read out but I'm sure it was nothing important.— Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) June 17, 2013
12.
If my kid vanished on a plane like in that Jodie Foster movie I'd spend maybe 2-3 hrs enjoying the legroom & quiet before I started looking.— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 29, 2013
13.
I'm watching Bee Movie with a bee🐝 pic.twitter.com/Daub2dXTfc— bran flake ass 'MAN' (@whiteandfaded) June 13, 2016
14.
You (hasn't seen Ratatouille): gross get this rat outta here— rachel (@rougasrougas) June 19, 2016
Me (smart, has seen Ratatouille): now wait just a minute
15.
Americans sure like Star Wars for something that immediately forces you to read— Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 20, 2015
16.
I bet 12-year-old Bruce Wayne gave that movie theater a terrible Yelp review.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 11, 2017
17.
- much ado about nothing— Gold Mantis (@fujichia) October 1, 2015
- 2 much 2 nothing
- much ado 3: toyko drift
- much nothing
- much 5
- much ado 6
- nothing 7
18.
Monsters, Inc. pic.twitter.com/W3ME8gCv2m— Amazon Movie Reviews (@AmznMovieRevws) December 16, 2014
19.
[shows up late for first day of new job]— brent (@murrman5) September 11, 2014
*blames it on rush hour*
[shows up late for second day of new job]
*blames it on rush hour 2*
20.
If you are lonely, dim all lights and put on a horror-movie. After a while it won't feel like you are alone anymore.— Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) July 10, 2017
21.
Wife: wtf is this pile of clothes doing on the floor?— Gringo Brulee (@GringoBrulee) September 19, 2014
Me: I struck down a Jedi.
W: god I hate you.
M: yes, use your hate
Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA