All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    19 Completely Hilarious Tweets About Movies

    "WONDER WOMAN (2017, Action): Museum employee sends email."

    15/07/2017 11:01 AM AEST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Twitter

    Even though there are some incredible movies out at the moment, you can always count on Twitter to have a great time roasting the crap out of them.

    Here's just a handful of some of our favourite tweets about movies floating around the internet.

    1.

    2.

    3.

    4.

    5.

    6.

    7.

    8.

    9.

    10.

    11.

    12.

    13.

    14.

    15.

    16.

    17.

    18.

    19.

    20.

    21.

    Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.


    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:Entertainmentfilmtweets

    More On This Topic