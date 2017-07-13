19 Completely Hilarious Tweets About Movies

Even though there are some incredible movies out at the moment, you can always count on Twitter to have a great time roasting the crap out of them.

Here's just a handful of some of our favourite tweets about movies floating around the internet.

1.

The tenth Fast and Furious movie should be called Fast 10: Your Seatbelts — Cadaea (@sophiekeen) July 11, 2017

2.

NO WONDER WHITE MEN ARE SO OBSCENELY CONFIDENT ALL THE TIME I SAW ONE WOMAN HERO MOVIE AND I'M READY TO FIGHT A THOUSAND DUDES BAREHANDED June 4, 2017

3.

Even if you try and say "what about the added tax" it doesn't add up. pic.twitter.com/GNvjlRL9MY — m@®|{ µø₽₽û§🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) July 5, 2017

4.

WONDER WOMAN (2017, Action): Museum employee sends email — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 5, 2017

5.

Spiderman, Spiderman/

Does whatever a spider can/

Attends college/

Works as a photographer/

Just like a spider — Pixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) April 9, 2015

6.

[to the stranger sitting next to me at the new spider man movie] if this film were realistic then the webs would be coming from his ass area — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) July 10, 2017

7.

4 months ago i quietly left 57 dvds of 'click' at my parents' house and they've still never noticed or mentioned it pic.twitter.com/j864rH9eG8 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) November 28, 2013

8.

Watching "Frozen" again with my daughter because we paid $19.99 to download it so she's going to fucking watch it every day until college. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 9, 2014

9.

love how during intense moments in space-themed movies they'll show the dashboard panels, as though you'll be like ah. ah i see the issue — tara shoe (@tarashoe) November 11, 2014

10.

*slams hands on table*



HOW DID BUZZ KNOW TO FREEZE AROUND HUMANS IF HE DIDN'T KNOW HE WAS A TOY, CAROL? — Goddamnit Jamie (@Jay_FrickinLynn) July 2, 2015

11.

Just got back from Fight Club. It was really fun! Got there late so missed the rules being read out but I'm sure it was nothing important. — Phil Gibson (@philgibson01) June 17, 2013

12.

If my kid vanished on a plane like in that Jodie Foster movie I'd spend maybe 2-3 hrs enjoying the legroom & quiet before I started looking. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 29, 2013

13.

I'm watching Bee Movie with a bee🐝 pic.twitter.com/Daub2dXTfc — bran flake ass 'MAN' (@whiteandfaded) June 13, 2016

14.

You (hasn't seen Ratatouille): gross get this rat outta here



Me (smart, has seen Ratatouille): now wait just a minute — rachel (@rougasrougas) June 19, 2016

15.

Americans sure like Star Wars for something that immediately forces you to read — Megan Amram (@meganamram) December 20, 2015

16.

I bet 12-year-old Bruce Wayne gave that movie theater a terrible Yelp review. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 11, 2017

17.

- much ado about nothing

- 2 much 2 nothing

- much ado 3: toyko drift

- much nothing

- much 5

- much ado 6

- nothing 7 — Gold Mantis (@fujichia) October 1, 2015

18.

19.

[shows up late for first day of new job]

*blames it on rush hour*

[shows up late for second day of new job]

*blames it on rush hour 2* — brent (@murrman5) September 11, 2014

20.

If you are lonely, dim all lights and put on a horror-movie. After a while it won't feel like you are alone anymore. — Sarcasm (@TheFunnyTeens) July 10, 2017

21.

Wife: wtf is this pile of clothes doing on the floor?



Me: I struck down a Jedi.



W: god I hate you.



M: yes, use your hate — Gringo Brulee (@GringoBrulee) September 19, 2014

