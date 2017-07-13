Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Dating, Or Nah?

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' swung to the top of the box office recently, cementing Tom Holland as complete superhero. The boy really nails the role, and has completely won over fans, especially after they found out how old he really was.

On Thursday a story was picked up saying that Holland was dating his 'Spider-Man' co-star Zendaya, with some outlets claiming that the couple had been "dating for a year".

So that was pretty convincing, the pair have been completely adorable on press tours, and love roasting each other on Twitter.

Apart from when you want a part in Spiderman 2 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/vxtbOOTLqB — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) June 14, 2017

After the rumours of the pair's coupledom began to circulate, Zendaya hopped onto Twitter to... well... she didn't exactly confirm or deny ANYTHING really, but she did laugh off the claim that she and Holland have been on romantic getaways together.

Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!😂😭🤣hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017

Jumping in on the fun, Holland added his own little joke into the mix.

Sooo That hasn't really cleared... anything up at all TBH, but it looks more than likely that the two are ready to laugh off claims that they're a super-couple. Whatever, we're just happy that the movie is great, and these two are having a great time, as a couple or not. Whatever, we don't care... (please tell us).

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA