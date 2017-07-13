Bali Jail Escape Re-Enacted By Recaptured Prisoners

Two prisoners who broke out of Bali's Kerobokan Prison before being found in East Timor in June have re-enacted 30 "scenes" of their escape on Thursday.

Kerobokan jail escapees and police actors today re-enact the June 19 jail break at tunnel they used to flee the prison #Kerobokanjail #Bali pic.twitter.com/nxk67hqKbu — Cindy Wockner (@CindyWockner) July 13, 2017

Bulgarian man, Dimitir Nikolon Ilev, and Sayed Muhammad Said from India, along with fellow Malaysian prisoner Tee Kok King and Australian man Shaun Davidson all escaped Kerobokan last month by tunnelling out of the notorious Bali jail using a pre-existing, water-filled waste tunnel, measuring 50cm by 75cm in diameter, which came up just outside the prison walls.

While Davidson and King both remain on the run, Ilev and Said were found at the four-and-a-half star Novo Turismo Resort and Spa in Dili, the capital of East Timor after authorities ramped up the search for the four escapees.

Upon their return to the prison, Bali police held a re-enactment of the key moments of Ilev and Said's escape, which included at least 200 officers, jail officials and inmates and also locations such as the international airport, according to the ABC.

Authorities believe the inmates, dressed in orange jumpsuits, managed to escape their jail cells around 10pm before locating and digging into the waste tunnel and escaping the prison by 2:30am the next morning.

Bali jail escapees show how they drained water for hours from their escape tunnel inside #Kerobokanjail during reenactment today #Bali pic.twitter.com/Mz581YRiPp — Cindy Wockner (@CindyWockner) July 13, 2017

Local police Superintendent Ruddy Setyawan said: "From block D they climbed to the roof and went outside and came down and they dug a hole behind the clinic.

"They cleared out the water out of the hole -- it was raining at the time.

"After they got out of prison they changed clothes that they had brought from inside jail."

Prior to Ilev and Said being re-captured, authorities voiced concerns the four inmates may have became stuck in the thin tunnel-way and possibly drowned, however a fellow Kerobokan Prison inmate who was sent down into the escape route by police was unable to find the four escapees underground.

A small fork, head flashlight and clothes, including a black shirt recognised as belonging to King were found inside the tunnel, as well as two buckets, cups and sandals which were found nearby, according to a prison official.

Bali jail escape was brainchild of Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev, serving 7 yrs for ATM fraud in Bali, police say #Kerobokanjail #Bali — Cindy Wockner (@CindyWockner) July 13, 2017

Local authorities believe the men had planned the jailbreak for some time. Security cameras in the area of the escape were cut in the lead up to the jailbreak.

Just 10 members of jail staff guard the more than 1,300 inmates at any one time in the horrendously overcrowded facility.

West Australian Davidson, who remains at large, had just ten weeks left of his 12 month sentence when he made his escape, but faced deportation to Australia to face drug charges on his release. There has been speculation that the 33-year-old may have been trying to extend his prison sentence.

He was due to face court in Perth on January 28, 2015 for possession of methamphetamine and cannabis and two other offences, but left the country. Australian authorities have had a warrant out for his arrest since then.

He then spent a year living in Indonesia, before being arrested for using another man's passport, which he claims he found in his hotel room. The passport had been reported missing by its owner in 2013.

