Major Computer Fault Brings Down Melbourne's Entire Metro Train Network

Commuters were advised to seek out alternate methods of getting home.

Melbourne descended into peak hour commuter chaos on Thursday as a major computer fault brought down the city's entire Metro train network, causing significant delays.

We are currently experiencing delays to all lines due to an computer fault affecting the suburban area. Pls seek alternative transport. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

The peak-hour technical fault resulted in commuters being faced with service interruptions of up to 45 minutes that spread across the city. Inner-city travellers have also been advised to seek alternate methods of transport.

Metro Trains spokesman Marcus Williams told the ABC the breakdown came as a result of a technical computer fault that occurred around 4:00pm.

Passengers also are advised to please seek alternative transport where possible. Pls listen for announcements. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

"An issue emerged in a computer system which is unfortunately affecting the whole network, we're not running trains at the moment, " he said.

"We've brought all our trains to a stop while we're working on the issue to try and rectify it as quickly as possible."

"Our advice to customers is to make alternative arrangements if they can and certainly we're very apologetic."

Trains across the city affected by the disruption were left stranded, with some stuck in-between platforms while commuters remained on-board.

Passengers on board services currently stopped between stations, please do not attempt to force doors open and alight from the train. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

While Metro technicians worked to fix the issue, some services were restored around 5:15pm, although commuters were urged to allow extra travel time or to avoid the network altogether while train timetables were being updated.

The Metro trains network was finally restored around 6:30pm after the significant delays, with the transport service body issuing an apology for the disruption.

Trains are operating across the entire suburban network. Pls allow extra travel time as we restore the timetable. Listen for announcements. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

We sincerely apologise to our passengers for today's service disruption and for the frustration passengers have experienced this evening. — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) July 13, 2017

In response to the transport chaos, travellers also flooded tram services around the city as an alternate method of beating the delays.

There is a major delay due to train faults, which are affecting our tram network due to high demand. (1/3) — Yarra Trams (@yarratrams) July 13, 2017

We thank you for your patience as we alter services to ensure everyone gets home. Passengers may consider Route 96 trams (2/3) — Yarra Trams (@yarratrams) July 13, 2017

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA