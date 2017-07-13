All Sections
    • NEWS

    Major Computer Fault Brings Down Melbourne's Entire Metro Train Network

    There were major transport delays in place around the city.

    13/07/2017 5:22 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    ymgerman via Getty Images
    Commuters were advised to seek out alternate methods of getting home.

    Melbourne descended into peak hour commuter chaos on Thursday as a major computer fault brought down the city's entire Metro train network, causing significant delays.

    The peak-hour technical fault resulted in commuters being faced with service interruptions of up to 45 minutes that spread across the city. Inner-city travellers have also been advised to seek alternate methods of transport.

    Metro Trains spokesman Marcus Williams told the ABC the breakdown came as a result of a technical computer fault that occurred around 4:00pm.

    "An issue emerged in a computer system which is unfortunately affecting the whole network, we're not running trains at the moment, " he said.

    "We've brought all our trains to a stop while we're working on the issue to try and rectify it as quickly as possible."

    "Our advice to customers is to make alternative arrangements if they can and certainly we're very apologetic."

    Trains across the city affected by the disruption were left stranded, with some stuck in-between platforms while commuters remained on-board.

    While Metro technicians worked to fix the issue, some services were restored around 5:15pm, although commuters were urged to allow extra travel time or to avoid the network altogether while train timetables were being updated.

    The Metro trains network was finally restored around 6:30pm after the significant delays, with the transport service body issuing an apology for the disruption.

    In response to the transport chaos, travellers also flooded tram services around the city as an alternate method of beating the delays.

