Sleep Tips (For Both Babies And Adults) To Help New Parents

Babies cry and new parents don't get much sleep. FACT.

We know that the first few months of caring for a newborn is always going to be an exhausting time, but there might be a few things you're doing that isn't helping.

Like your phone, for example. You've probably heard that devices before bed are bad because the blue light they omit reduces the production of melatonin (the brain's sleep drug). Of course this becomes an issue when you're feeding in the middle of the night and want something to occupy your mind. While it might be tempting to scroll Instagram, it's going to be harder to get back to sleep afterwards. Reach for a book instead, if you can.

If you're a new parent you might have already discovered how great white noise can be. If you're expecting, listen up. White noise (a low level consistent noise like the hum of an electrical appliance) helps put you and baby to sleep, but mostly bub. No need to run a hair dryer in the nursery -- there are apps and machines you can buy that simulate the noise for you.

For more sleep tips, so you can both get a little more shut-eye, check out the below infographic.

Infographic by Sleepy People

