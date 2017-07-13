Watch The First Trailer For Stan Original 'The Other Guy' With Matt Okine

There's nothing good about break-ups, they're the absolute worst. Luckily you can experience the horrors of break-ups vicariously through a new comedy series.

On Thursday, Stan released the first trailer for their latest original series 'The Other Guy' created by and starring comedian Matt Okine.

'The Other Guy' follows AJ (Okine), a radio host who finds out his long-term girlfriend has been having an affair with his best friend. The six episode comedy drama follows AJ as he jumps back into the dating pool while trying to get his life back together after its turned on its head.

The series was written by Okine with Becky Lucas and stars Valene Kane, Harriet Dyer, Marg Downey, Christiaan van Vuuren, Amali Golden and Adam Briggs.

In a behind-the-scenes clip (which you can find on the series' website) Valene Kane, who plays AJ's ex Liv, called the series "light, funny, real even though it's a comedy it's a good depiction of how f**ked up break-ups can be".

'The Other Guy' premieres on Stan August 17.

