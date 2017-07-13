What To Wear To A Festival In Winter

Dressing for a festival is tricky at the best of times. You want to look cool, but also be comfortable. You've also got to factor in the chance that at some point you'll probably get rained on, spill your drink or drop some kind of delicious festival food on your lap -- and that's OK, it's all part of the experience.

But it also means you probably shouldn't wear anything too fancy. The last thing you want is a bit of burger juice ruining your outfit and your mood.

When it comes to festival dressing, "comfort and practicality is definitely most important," Cosmopolitan Style Editor Denis Todorovic told HuffPost Australia.

"You want to look fabulous, but think about what the weather is going to be like as well," he said.

Todorovic recommends checking the weather forecast before packing, but staying open to any unforeseen weather events. Rain is always a possibility and just because it seems warm during the day, doesn't mean it's going to stay that way.

What are the biggest trends this season?

"Bumbags are really having a moment. They're small, convenient, keep your hands free and they're great for guys, too," Todorovic said.

Kendall Jenner has been embracing the 'fanny pack' trend a lot lately.

"I would also try to include velvet. Velvet is key."

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

According to Todorovic, dark florals with a black or burgundy base would work well, too.

A post shared by Elle Ferguson (@elle_ferguson) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

As for a simple way to keep your look modern, "you could do that by layering loads of denim or incorporating corduroy, shearling or faux fur."

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:38am PST

A post shared by CHRONICLES OF NADIA (@nadiabartel) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:28am PDT

A post shared by TASH SULTANA (@tashsultanaofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 11:35pm PDT

"Hoodies are also in which is the most comfortable festival trend ever," Todorovic said.

He recommends layering a hoodie over a dress with a cool pair of ankle boots. For guys, take a leaf out of A$AP Rocky's book and opt for something with a logo.

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

What about accessories?

"Caps are definitely having a moment, think Kylie Jenner cap vibes or caps with cool logos on them. General Pants and Sportsgirl have some great ones," Todorovic said.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

As always, packing a pair of sunnies is necessary. But this season "the bigger the better! It's all about that 2000s, Paris Hilton vibe".

"Fringing on accessories is also fun, and chokers are still quite a thing but in winter opt for a velvet or thick leather choker," Todorovic said.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on Jul 7, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Is it bad form to repeat wear items?

If the festival you're attending runs over a few days, like Splendour In The Grass for example, are you committing some kind of fashion crime by wearing the same jacket every day?

"No not at all!" Todorovic said. "It's totally fine, you're quite limited with what you can bring especially if you're camping. Re-wear, repurpose."

A post shared by Elle Ferguson (@elle_ferguson) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Granted they don't get drenched or filthy, it's probably a smart idea to pack things you can wear multiple times, especially when it comes to big items like jackets. Also make sure you have enough clean, dry socks on hand and a second shoe option in case you face some unexpected rain or puddles.

Don't forget your gumboots!

Hot tip: buy them before the festival. Chances are any of the local Bunnings will be sold out by the time you decide you need them.

For some other options, Hunter do great wellies but ASOS and Ruby Shoes also have some great online options.

Margot Robbie got the gumboot memo at Glastonbury this year.

Take inspo from your fave celebrity festival fashion

Todorovic recommends browsing the latest Glastonbury outfits, so here's some we prepared earlier.

Suki Waterhouse at Glastonbury 2017.

Suki Waterhouse and Lily Donaldson at Glastonbury 2017.

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2017

Lorde at Glastonbury 2017. Poppy Delevigne and Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2017.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA