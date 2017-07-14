Americans Have Just Discovered 'Embarrassing Bodies' And They're Shook To The Anus

Hello, hopefully you're having a great day but if not, Americans are discovering the TV show 'Embarrassing Bodies' and it's truly spectacular.

The British version of the show was added to American Netflix recently and viewers have been casually checking it out, not realising that the show can at times be super graphic, showing all sorts of medical issues that may be otherwise deemed "embarrassing".

it's this team of doctors called the embarrassing illness doctors and they ride around checking out ppl's gross issues — Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) July 6, 2017

lay on her stomach on the table and she just spread her shit and hello, balloon knot. what is Netflix doing!? July 6, 2017

The British version actually inspired an Australian spin-off, 'Embarrassing Bodies Down Under', which included all the glorious shots of boobs, butts, skin tags, haemorrhoids... everything you could ever want to see while you're trying to eat your dinner.

The show isn't just gross-out TV with the doctors actually helping people with a variety of conditions and illnesses that were impairing their lives. There's also a ton of gross-out TV.

I'm watching embarrassing bodies on netflix and they really just showed me an entire butthole on tv — ⚘gabby⚘ (@poppunksucks) July 8, 2017

They really show EVERYTHING on embarrassing bodies on Netflix. I looked up from my phone, and there was a dick on my screen. 🤢😷😭 — Pinhead Larry (@OGWilson_) July 14, 2017

BRO. that foreign show on netflix, embarrassing bodies just showed me someone's asshole. like what......the — queen p 🐝 (@kidzB0p) July 14, 2017

For any Aussies looking to relive the gory... we mean glory of the TV show, you can stream the UK version on Foxtel.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA