All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Beyoncé Shared First Photo Of Her Twins And It's Truly Iconic

    Holy mother.

    14/07/2017 3:54 PM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Stop what you're doing and look at this iconic as hell photo of Beyoncé and her newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

    Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

    Celebrating the twins turning a month old, Bey did what she did best and wheeled out the ol' flower arch for an incredible photo she shared on Instagram.

    It's also a stunning throwback to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement on Instagram where she was seen draped in a veil in front of a flower arch.

    Obviously the twins weren't letting Bey get a lot of sleep so she decided to post the the image around 1am in the U.S.

    We. Are. Not. Worthy.

    Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:beyoncecelebrityEntertainment

    More On This Topic