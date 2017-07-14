Beyoncé Shared First Photo Of Her Twins And It's Truly Iconic

Stop what you're doing and look at this iconic as hell photo of Beyoncé and her newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
Celebrating the twins turning a month old, Bey did what she did best and wheeled out the ol' flower arch for an incredible photo she shared on Instagram.
It's also a stunning throwback to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement on Instagram where she was seen draped in a veil in front of a flower arch.
Obviously the twins weren't letting Bey get a lot of sleep so she decided to post the the image around 1am in the U.S.
I was almost sleep and Beyoncé hit me like pic.twitter.com/2Ie0ViU1NQ— Skeeter Valentine (@4everKelz) July 14, 2017
Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA— THE TWINS (@BeyPanther) July 14, 2017
things beyoncé did: THAT pic.twitter.com/PgYJvvMqhl— yosan hates kimberly (@apunkgrl) July 14, 2017
We. Are. Not. Worthy.
