'Fantastic Outcome' For Massive Melbourne Recycling Plant Fire

A hazardous fire at a Melbourne recycling plant that blanketed parts of the city in thick dangerous smoke is now under control.

The blaze at SKM Recycling in Coolaroo that started on Thursday morning has taken two days to be brought under control. It is so ferocious that it is tipped to burn for at least another three days.

The fire sent thick and acrid smoke across the city when it broke out. More than 100 firefighters with 38 trucks have been battling the fire, but that number is expected to decline as the situation eases.

Victora Premier Daniel Andrews said on Saturday that the strategy implemented on Friday to control the fire had worked.

"There was a strategy put in place yesterday afternoon to increase the foam that has been put on this fire, (and with) moderate conditions overnight with far less wind, they've had a fantastic outcome," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"But still there's concern to finish this off, there'll be a lot of work to do in coming days, but ahead of much more significant winds tomorrow it was important to make that breakthrough."

At least four people have been taken to hospital with respiratory problems from the fumes. Fire authorities will reportedly continue to monitor air and water quality nearby to the site as the blaze dies down in coming days.

When the blaze ignited, masked police and SES crews door-knocked houses and evacuated residents due to fears about the dangerous smoke.

