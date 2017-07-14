Five Suspected Acid Attacks Carried Out In London In Under 90 Minutes

London police are investigating after corrosive substances were thrown in peoples' faces in five separate attacks by in the city's east.

The BBC reported that the attacks, which happened within 90 minutes on Thursday night (local time) in Hackney and Stoke Newington, were being treated as linked.

In one instance, the attackers -- who were reportedly on mopeds -- pulled up alongside a 32-year-old man who was also on a scooter, doused him in a corrosive substance and stole his vehicle.

The victim has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or life changing, according to the Metropolitan Police.

In another, a similar substance was thrown in the face of a person on Shoreditch High Street in one of East London's most popular districts.

Within 13 minutes, another attack occurred in neighbouring Stoke Newington, leaving the victim with life-changing facial injuries.

Soon after, a fourth incident occurred when two males on a moped pulled up alongside a fellow rider, sprayed liquid in his face and stole his vehicle. A fifth incident was also reported to police soon after.

All five incidents are being treated as linked, according to police.

A male teenager has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery and is currently in police custody.

More to come.