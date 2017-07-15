Four Men Detained By Police After Woman Found Dead In Melbourne

A woman's body has been found in Melbourne's CBD.

Four men are in police custody after a woman's body was discovered inside serviced apartments in central Melbourne.

Police were called to the apartments on Market Street in the city's CBD 8am Sunday, authorities said in a statement.

Woman's body found in Market St apartment. Circumstances surrounding death unknown. Four men in police custody. Report in #7News at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/Pm1gnL0aUE — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 16, 2017

The Homicide Squad is investigating the death, with the deceased woman yet to be formally identified.

Four men in custody after woman's body found at serviced apartments in CBD https://t.co/3Cm39KN3w0 — ABC News Melbourne (@abcnewsMelb) July 16, 2017

Police are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Four men were taken into custody and are being interviewed, police said.

More to come.

