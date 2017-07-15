All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Four Men Detained By Police After Woman Found Dead In Melbourne

    The Homicide Squad is investigating.

    16/07/2017 1:53 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Nigel Killeen via Getty Images
    A woman's body has been found in Melbourne's CBD.

    Four men are in police custody after a woman's body was discovered inside serviced apartments in central Melbourne.

    Police were called to the apartments on Market Street in the city's CBD 8am Sunday, authorities said in a statement.

    The Homicide Squad is investigating the death, with the deceased woman yet to be formally identified.

    Police are working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

    Four men were taken into custody and are being interviewed, police said.

    More to come.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:deathmelbourneNewssociety

    More On This Topic