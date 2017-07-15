Two Dead In Skydiving Incident South-West Of Sydney

Two men have died in a skydiving accident south-west of Sydney.
The victims, a man believed to be in his 20s and another man believed to be in his 60s, were found dead near a property at Wilton, just after 2pm Saturday afternoon.
Local residents contacted emergency services who have established a crime scene.
The men are said to have been conducting a tandem jump supervised by Sydney Skydivers when the fatal incident occurred.
Police investigations are now underway.
Wilton: Two people have died following a skydiving incident. #Wilton #7News pic.twitter.com/ZAiArscHnc— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 15, 2017
Two dead in Sydney skydiving incident https://t.co/kXNN9XmPRq pic.twitter.com/zbDj8Gr0MG— ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) July 15, 2017
More to come.
ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA