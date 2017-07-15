Two Dead In Skydiving Incident South-West Of Sydney

Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday July 12 File photo dated 19/06/17 of police tape at a crime scene, as a new study suggests that fear of crime is "contagious".

Two men have died in a skydiving accident south-west of Sydney.

The victims, a man believed to be in his 20s and another man believed to be in his 60s, were found dead near a property at Wilton, just after 2pm Saturday afternoon.

Local residents contacted emergency services who have established a crime scene.

The men are said to have been conducting a tandem jump supervised by Sydney Skydivers when the fatal incident occurred.

Police investigations are now underway.

Two dead in Sydney skydiving incident https://t.co/kXNN9XmPRq pic.twitter.com/zbDj8Gr0MG — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) July 15, 2017

