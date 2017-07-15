All Sections
    • NEWS

    Two Dead In Skydiving Incident South-West Of Sydney

    Police were called to the scene around 2pm.

    15/07/2017 4:05 PM AEST | Updated 9 minutes ago
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday July 12 File photo dated 19/06/17 of police tape at a crime scene, as a new study suggests that fear of crime is "contagious".

    Two men have died in a skydiving accident south-west of Sydney.

    The victims, a man believed to be in his 20s and another man believed to be in his 60s, were found dead near a property at Wilton, just after 2pm Saturday afternoon.

    Local residents contacted emergency services who have established a crime scene.

    The men are said to have been conducting a tandem jump supervised by Sydney Skydivers when the fatal incident occurred.

    Police investigations are now underway.

    More to come.

