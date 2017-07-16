Australian Woman Justine Damond Killed In U.S. Police Shooting

The step-son of Justine Ruszczyk (also known as Justine Damond) described her as his "best friend" and "a very passionate woman".

An Australian woman has been shot dead by police officers, who were responding to an emergency call in the mid-west U.S. city of Minneapolis.

The officers were called to a possible assault in an alley off W. 51st Street, in the south-west of the city, at around 11.30pm local time (4.30am AEST).

One of the officers fired his weapon, fatally striking the woman.

The 40-year-old woman is yet to be formally identified, but has been named as former Sydneysider Justine Ruszczyk, who also went by the name Justine Damond.

Ruszczyk is a trained yoga instructor and ran a business as a meditation teacher and life coach.

She grew up in Sydney, attending the selective Manly High School before completing a degree in veterinary science at the University of Sydney, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Justine Ruszczyk (Damond) with fiancé Don Damond and step-son Zach.

She lives locally in Minnesota and was reportedly engaged to Minneapolis man Don Damond, according to the Star Tribune.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has confirmed that they are providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian woman who died in a shooting in Minneapolis.

"Due to our privacy obligations we will not provide further information," the DFAT statement said.

Family members told local media the woman had called '911' about a possible assault after hearing noises in an alley behind her home.

The police officers' body cameras were not switched on at the time of the shooting, Minneapolis Police confirmed, and it was not captured by the officers' squad car dash camera.

A young man identifying himself as the woman's son, Zach, but believed to be the biological child of her fiancé Don Damond, 50, has appeared in a tearful Facebook live condemning police violence.

Describing his stepmother as his "best friend" and "a very passionate woman", Zach said she called police because she "thought something bad was happening".

"And then the next thing I know they take my best friend's life," he told the Facebook live.

"I'm so done with all this violence. It's so much bullsh*t. America sucks."

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating the shooting and an autopsy of the woman's body is being conducted.

"The BCA's investigation is in its very early stages," the Minneapolis Police said.

"More information will be available once initial interviews with incident participants and any witnesses are complete."

Investigators are searching for footage of the shooting.

Justine Damond on holiday with fiancé Don.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said she is "heartsick and deeply disturbed" by the incident, and has vowed to help get to the bottom of the death.

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, she said "there are still many questions about what took place, and while the investigation is still in its early stages, I am asking the BCA (Bureau of Crime Apprehension) to release as much information, as quickly as they are able to."

Community anger over the shooting is growing, with locals holding a vigil for the woman at the scene of the shooting at 6pm Sunday local time (9am AEST).

Tributes from local community groups have also started flowing in.

The Lake Harriet Spiritual Community in Minneapolis expressed their sadness at the "tragic" death.

"Justine was one of the most loving people you would ever meet. We can't even imagine LHSC with out her," they wrote in a statement on Facebook.

It comes amidst heightened tensions over police shootings in Minnesota following the recent high-profile acquittal of the police officer who fatally shot black man Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

Footage captured by Castile's girlfriend of the aftermath of that shooting quickly went viral and made news headlines around the world.

