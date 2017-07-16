Chilies Are Hot, Santiago's Not: Rare Snowfall Blankets Chilean Capital

The Chilean capital of Santiago turned into a somewhat dark winter wonderland on Saturday, after three to five centimetres of snow caused a city-wide blackout.

More than 250,000 people were reportedly left without power -- thought to be caused by snow-laden trees falling onto power lines.

Meteorologists said the snow fall, which followed an unusually cold period for the region, was the heaviest seen in Santiago since 2007.

One man has been reported dead after suffering a heart attack trying to move snow, and two others were injured when they were electrocuted by a fallen power line, city officials told local media. Along with power cuts, the weather has also resulted in traffic delays.

Despite this, hundreds of residents took advantage of the unusual weather conditions, enjoying snowball fights, building snowmen and making snow angels.

Christmas in July indeed.

Snow in Santiago, Chile. Weird thing that. pic.twitter.com/xnNGBFufDH — valentinapaz (@artvalentinapaz) July 16, 2017

Meanwhile, in Chile, a @udechile match canceled due to snow. pic.twitter.com/j8fOV5oIp9 — Brooks Peck (@BrooksDT) July 15, 2017

I can not remember the last time Santiago de Chile was covered in snow. pic.twitter.com/PkgUBZBSSW — Cristobal Ossa (@cristobalossa) July 15, 2017

Not quite up to date on snow removal etiquette in Chile.... pic.twitter.com/7C7RaRlWjv — Gram Slattery (@G_Slattery) July 15, 2017

