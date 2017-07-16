All Sections
    Chilies Are Hot, Santiago's Not: Rare Snowfall Blankets Chilean Capital

    Five centimetres of snow have caused a city-wide blackout.

    16/07/2017 8:27 PM AEST | Updated 57 minutes ago

    The Chilean capital of Santiago turned into a somewhat dark winter wonderland on Saturday, after three to five centimetres of snow caused a city-wide blackout.

    More than 250,000 people were reportedly left without power -- thought to be caused by snow-laden trees falling onto power lines.

    Meteorologists said the snow fall, which followed an unusually cold period for the region, was the heaviest seen in Santiago since 2007.

    One man has been reported dead after suffering a heart attack trying to move snow, and two others were injured when they were electrocuted by a fallen power line, city officials told local media. Along with power cuts, the weather has also resulted in traffic delays.

    Despite this, hundreds of residents took advantage of the unusual weather conditions, enjoying snowball fights, building snowmen and making snow angels.

    Christmas in July indeed.

