    • NEWS

    Death Of Woman In Melbourne Bucks' Party Shower 'Not Suspicious': Police

    The four men who were arrested have been released.

    17/07/2017 1:24 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Police do not believe the death of a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Melbourne's CBD after a bucks' party is suspicious.

    The woman, aged in her 20s, was found dead inside the shower of one of three hotel rooms being rented out by 11 men at Oaks on Market on Sunday.

    The men had travelled from interstate to celebrate a bucks' night, some coming from NSW and others from the ACT, Fairfax Media reports.

    Police were called to the hotel, which is on Market Street in central Melbourne, at around 8am.

    Fairfax Media
    Some of the men from the buck's party at the Oaks on Market on Sunday. The men pictured were not taken into custody, and the arrested men have now been released.

    Four members of the buck's party were taken into custody on Sunday but were released later that night.

    The woman, who is yet to be identified, was wearing denim shorts, a long-sleeved black top and white runners when she was found, police said. It's believed she returned to the hotel room with the men on Saturday night.

    Police are testing for illicit drugs, but their findings are yet to be released.

    Two of the men attending the buck's party told Fairfax Media they initially thought they were being "stitched up" over the death, which police initially treated as suspicious.

    But the men refused to say who the woman was or how they met her.

    Fairfax Media
    Forensic police combed the Oaks on Market apartment on Sunday in the search for answers around the woman's unexplained death.

    Members of the group are believed to have attended a football match on Saturday before heading to King Street nightclub Cloud Nine.

    Some of the men were reportedly spotted downstairs between the hours of 2:30am and 3am on Sunday morning, but what happened between then and the police's arrival at the hotel room five hours later remains unclear.

