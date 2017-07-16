'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Is Here, And This Is How People Are Celebrating

After months of anticipation, the day has finally arrived -- Season 7 of 'Game of Thrones' is here.

Leading up to the season premiere, there have been trailers, predictions, speculation over hidden clues and subtle hints, reflections on past seasons, uncovered Kit Harington audition tapes and even a KFC advertisement.

All the hype, excitement and anticipation is set to come to a head on Monday, and fans all over the globe commenced celebrations in the final hours before the series is set to air. From celebrities, to die-hard 'GoT' lovers, the excitement is building and the winter is well and truly here.

Finally. July 16th. Winter is Here. — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) July 16, 2017

Watching last season's @GameOfThrones and I WANT A DRAGON..... but... I guess she'll do #babydragonsleeping pic.twitter.com/ct7R9xNEk3 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 16, 2017

It's not just celebrities who are excited, with people throwing parties and decorating their homes and some of their efforts are pretty spectacular.

Yo, so who's hosting this Game of Thrones watch-party? #MakeThe7KingdomsGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/eQZ18Ph5U4 — Jose Maldonado (@IDonateTerribly) July 16, 2017

#gameofthrones Hype Party was so fun! ❤️ Love an excuse to make a fancy cake! 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/MxZFvx2P9P — Eloise White (@Elo_White94) July 16, 2017

"Remind me what number your house is for Game of Thrones watch party?"

"Oh I think you'll be able to figure out which one"#GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/TGVM9zWTUy — 🤔Jake Laperruque😒 (@JakeLaperruque) July 16, 2017

Game of Thrones murder mystery party! pic.twitter.com/z1MnYUpYKk — Amy Kurtz Skelding (@akskelding) July 16, 2017

I don't watch much TV, but when I do it's @GameOfThrones!! If you're hyped for GoT show me your best GoT meme or gif! #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/XtqhbVXtZX — Deep-Fried Dave (@deepfrieddave) July 16, 2017

Season seven is expected to deliver the wintery, gorey, captivating action like seasons before. The new series is said to include the longest episode in the history of the franchise and will be watched by more than half of all young Australians.

If you're a little late jumping on the 'Game Of Thrones' bandwagon, or are midway through a different season and have desperate want/need to catch-up, check out this four minute re-cap rap of all six previous seasons.

If that's not what you're after, and are terrified of being inundated with spoilers after season seven's first episode, here's a simple Twitter hack to stop you from seeing too much before you're ready.

