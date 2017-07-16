Miranda Kerr Shares First Pictures Of Her Wedding Dress

Supermodel Miranda Kerr has shared the very first photos of her wedding dress with Vogue magazine.

The Australian married Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in May in the backyard of their home in California. Kerr allowed Vogue special access to her dress fittings, which were filmed and a video was uploaded to their website on Friday.

In the video, Kerr cites actress Grace Kelly's wedding dress as the inspiration for her own long-sleeved, button-up gown, designed by Dior's artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

"We've had two fittings and everything just came together so magically and so beautifully," Kerr explains in the video.

It seems her look did come together, as the supermodel looked as elegant and classic as Grace Kelly herself.

