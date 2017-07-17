For those with a serious sweet tooth, just the thought of giving up dessert forever is sad enough to push us to the nearest block of chocolate.

But there's good news -- just because we're eating healthily doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to desserts. You can still satisfy your sweet tooth using healthy ingredients like nuts, dates, avocado, fruit, whole grains, peanut butter and even chickpeas. Promise.

Try these seven easy, healthy desserts -- from avocado chocolate mousse and berry lemon cheesecake, to baked cinnamon pears and cookie dough.

1. Avocado chocolate mousse with fruit

From How Sweet Eats.

Put down the toast and use your avo to make this creamy, rich, chocolatey mousse. You only need a handful of ingredients, a blender and a variety of your favourite seasonal fruit to top your chocolate mousse with.

Here's the recipe.

2. Vegan raspberry lemon chia cheesecake

From Love and Lemons.

If you love cheesecake, try this healthified version made with a nut-date base, cashew and coconut milk filling, and a raspberry chia jam topping.

Get the recipe.

3. Cinnamon baked pears

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

For a wintery, warming dessert, bake the best of this season's pears with cinnamon and maple syrup, and top with crunchy granola and yoghurt.

Here's the recipe.

4. Healthy peanut butter fudge

From Minimalist Baker.

If you need a more rich, decadent dessert, this four-ingredient peanut butter fudge is for you. The recipe takes only 30 minutes to make, is high in protein and healthy fats, and is sweetened with just a touch of maple syrup.

Get the recipe.

5. No-bake brownie energy bites

From Jessica in the Kitchen.

Packed with filling nuts, coconut flakes, dates and cacao powder, these no-bake brownie balls are quick and easy to make, vegan and gluten-free.

Here's the recipe.

6. Edible peanut butter chocolate cookie dough

From The Healthy Maven.

Yep, you can still indulge in cookie dough -- just make it healthier using peanut butter, ground flaxseed and (the secret ingredient) chickpeas, which imparts a doughy, fudgy texture. Don't worry, you can't taste them over the peanut butter and maple syrup. (Reduce or leave out the choc chips to make this super healthy.)

Get the recipe.

7. Healthier strawberry shortcake

From Cookie and Kate.

For a more carb-loaded healthy dessert, try these healthier strawberry shortcakes made with whole grain flour, coconut milk instead of heavy cream, and natural sweetener. Top with coconut whipped cream (or yoghurt) and berries, and you're set.

Here's the recipe.

Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA