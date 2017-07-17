All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • FOOD

    7 Easy, Healthy Desserts To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

    And fruit salad or two squares of dark choccy doesn't count.

    17/07/2017 10:08 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    For those with a serious sweet tooth, just the thought of giving up dessert forever is sad enough to push us to the nearest block of chocolate.

    But there's good news -- just because we're eating healthily doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to desserts. You can still satisfy your sweet tooth using healthy ingredients like nuts, dates, avocado, fruit, whole grains, peanut butter and even chickpeas. Promise.

    Try these seven easy, healthy desserts -- from avocado chocolate mousse and berry lemon cheesecake, to baked cinnamon pears and cookie dough.

    1. Avocado chocolate mousse with fruit

    From How Sweet Eats.

    Put down the toast and use your avo to make this creamy, rich, chocolatey mousse. You only need a handful of ingredients, a blender and a variety of your favourite seasonal fruit to top your chocolate mousse with.

    Here's the recipe.

    How Sweet Eats

    2. Vegan raspberry lemon chia cheesecake

    From Love and Lemons.

    If you love cheesecake, try this healthified version made with a nut-date base, cashew and coconut milk filling, and a raspberry chia jam topping.

    Get the recipe.

    Love and Lemons

    3. Cinnamon baked pears

    From Jessica in the Kitchen.

    For a wintery, warming dessert, bake the best of this season's pears with cinnamon and maple syrup, and top with crunchy granola and yoghurt.

    Here's the recipe.

    Jessica in the Kitchen

    4. Healthy peanut butter fudge

    From Minimalist Baker.

    If you need a more rich, decadent dessert, this four-ingredient peanut butter fudge is for you. The recipe takes only 30 minutes to make, is high in protein and healthy fats, and is sweetened with just a touch of maple syrup.

    Get the recipe.

    Minimalist Baker

    5. No-bake brownie energy bites

    From Jessica in the Kitchen.

    Packed with filling nuts, coconut flakes, dates and cacao powder, these no-bake brownie balls are quick and easy to make, vegan and gluten-free.

    Here's the recipe.

    Jessica in the Kitchen

    6. Edible peanut butter chocolate cookie dough

    From The Healthy Maven.

    Yep, you can still indulge in cookie dough -- just make it healthier using peanut butter, ground flaxseed and (the secret ingredient) chickpeas, which imparts a doughy, fudgy texture. Don't worry, you can't taste them over the peanut butter and maple syrup. (Reduce or leave out the choc chips to make this super healthy.)

    Get the recipe.

    The Healthy Maven

    7. Healthier strawberry shortcake

    From Cookie and Kate.

    For a more carb-loaded healthy dessert, try these healthier strawberry shortcakes made with whole grain flour, coconut milk instead of heavy cream, and natural sweetener. Top with coconut whipped cream (or yoghurt) and berries, and you're set.

    Here's the recipe.

    Cookie and Kate

    Click below to subscribe to the Refresh podcast by HuffPost Australia on iTunes.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:cookdessertdessert recipesFoodhealthy dessertshealthy eatingwinter recipes

    More On This Topic