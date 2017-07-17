All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Amber Harrison Ordered To Pay Channel Seven's Legal Costs

    Harrison has said it could bankrupt her.

    17/07/2017 2:22 PM AEST | Updated 1 minute ago

    Amber Harrison has been ordered by a court to pay Channel 7's legal costs following a high profile feud with CEO Tim Worner.

    The former Seven West Media executive assistant had gone public about her affair with Seven CEO Tim Worner, and it descended into a bitter court battle after mediation collapsed.

    On Monday the Supreme Court in Sydney ruled Harrison must pay Seven's legal costs.

    Last week Harrison told the Supreme Court she would be "driven into bankruptcy" if she is forced to pay the company's legal costs.

    Details of the affair became public in December, when Harrison emailed news organisations with details of the tryst and allegations of bullying and cover-ups.

    During the trial Harrison consented to a gag order banning her from speaking publicly about the affair.

    Harrison dismissed her legal team last week.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:News

    More On This Topic