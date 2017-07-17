Greens Senator Larissa Waters Resigns Over Citizenship Mistake

The federal Greens have lost two senators in just four days to citizenship issues, with Queensland representative Larissa Waters resigning from federal parliament after it was revealed that she holds dual citizenship with Canada.

Waters was born in Canada and moved to Australia as an infant. Under the federal constitution, a dual citizen is ineligible to be elected to parliament.

"It is with great shock and sadness that I have discovered that I hold dual citizenship of Australia and Canada. As people would know after the recent departure of my dear friend and former colleague Scott Ludlam, section 44 of the Australian constitution means I cannot hold office in the federal Parliament," Waters said in a statement.

"However after Scott's shock discovery, I immediately sought legal advice, and was devastated to learn that because of 70 year old Canadian laws I had been a dual citizen from birth, and that Canadian law changed a week after I was born and required me to have actively renounced Canadian citizenship."

It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning as Senator for Qld and Co-Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens. https://t.co/DuplaZPi2h — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) July 18, 2017

"It's with great sadness I've discovered I'm a dual citizen," she said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"It was my fault and my fault alone."

Waters, fighting back tears as she made the announcement, said she came to Australia at 11 months of age, and thought she was not a Canadian citizen.

"I've never been back. I thought I was naturalised as an Australian," she said.

To lose one deputy leader may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness pic.twitter.com/soN05HkSrx — Adam Gartrell (@adamgartrell) July 18, 2017

On Tuesday, her office advised that she would make "an important announcement" at 1.30pm, using exactly the same phrasing that fellow Greens senator Scott Ludlam used ahead of his press conference last week where he announced that he was actually a dual citizen of both Australia and New Zealand, and therefore ineligible to sit in parliament.

It means the Greens have now lost both their co-deputy leaders, Waters and Ludlam, in the space of four days.

Party leader Richard Di Natale was the first to pay tribute to Waters.

Larissa has unfinished business and I know she won't back away from it, be it inside or outside the Parliament. — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) July 18, 2017

It is unclear exactly who will replace Waters, and also Ludlam, but it is likely that the next person on the Greens ticket at the 2016 election in Queensland and Western Australia respectively will take their place in the Senate. In Waters' case, this would be Andrew Bartlett, a former senator with the Australian Democrats who left the Senate in 2008.

More to come.

