This Guy Recreated 'Stranger Things' And 'Star Wars' Trailers On '80s Apple Computers

One of the best parts about 'Stranger Things' was how delightfully retro it is. Now, thanks to one artist, we know what it would look like if the series was made using retro Mac computers from the year the show was set.

Artist and illustrator Wahyu Ichwandardi has completely re-created the 'Stranger Things' season 2 teaser using an Apple IIc computer, which came out in 1984 along with Dazzle Draw, a super old software similar to paint where you could create bitmap drawings and cartoons.

If that isn't cool enough for you, Ichwandardi has applied similar techniques and re-created the entire trailer for 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Cita-cita waktu masih kecil di th 80an: bikin trailer Star Wars pakai komputer Apple bermonitor monochrome, baru kesampaian sekarang. pic.twitter.com/kUV28VB5pq — Pinot (@pinotski) June 26, 2017

Ichwandari's drawings need to be stored on floppy disks (remember those?!) until it can all be put together. He uses a retro tablet to sketch his monochrome drawings. His 'Star Wars' trailer took over 48 floppy disks. For some of the animation he traced the original images before sketching them straight into Dazzle Draw.

You can check out more of his creations on his Instagram.

