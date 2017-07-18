Ed Sheeran Has Deleted His Twitter Account

It's been just over 24 hours since Ed Sheeran appeared in the season seven premiere of television series 'Game Of Thrones', and now the singer has deleted his Twitter account.

Sheeran gave fans no warning or explanation as to why he removed himself so abruptly from the social media site. The move came on the same day as Sheeran's appearance on 'Game Of Thrones', for which he received mixed reviews.

While some people were excited by his role, others really didn't enjoy his performance.

While watching game of thrones

Me: hey that soldier has a nice voice

Three seconds later...

"OMG ITS ED SHEERAN!!!! " July 18, 2017

So, I found Ed Sheeran's cameo in Game of Thrones extremely distracting. — AnarchicQ (@AnarchicQ) July 18, 2017

WHY IS ED SHEERAN IN GAME OF THRONES — Hailie Aloevera (@h4ilst0rm) July 18, 2017

things i cant forgive GoT for, ranked

5. killing margery

4. killing oberon

3. red wedding

2. ramsey rape

1. ed sheeran — Casey Johnston (@caseyjohnston) July 17, 2017

Top Three Characters I've wanted to see murdered on Game of Thrones

3. Joffrey

2. Ramsey

1. Ed Sheeran July 17, 2017

It could be possible that Sheeran deleted his account after this 'Game Of Thrones' related backlash, however, this isn't the first time he has battled with negative comments on Twitter.

In an interview with The Sun in July, the singer said he had quit the social media site because of internet trolls.

"I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it," he said.

"I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that."

So while it looked as though he stopped using Twitter in early July, he has now completely deleted his account. There's been no word from Sheeran himself as to what actually caused him to take this step, but his fans are quite disappointed by his disappearance from the Twitter realm.

They expressed their sadness, ironically, by tweeting about it.

NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! ED SHEERAN ERASED HIS ACCOUNT ON TWITTER WHYYYY??????? 😭 — Arisbet (@Duh_Itz_Arisbet) July 18, 2017

WAIT... did Ed Sheeran delete his twitter? Did you guys do this to him?! — Not Mario 🍄 (@TheSharkPilot) July 18, 2017

Why did ed sheeran delete his Twitter im hella confused? pic.twitter.com/n0YslTOgfd — Annelise pinned 💕 (@idolisingpml) July 18, 2017

