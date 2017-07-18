Police Ask People To Look After Neighbours After Elderly Couple Dies Alone In Sydney Home

Police have urged residents to check regularly on their elderly neighbours, after a Sydney man in his 80s died, and the wife he was caring for died later from lack of care.

Authorities found the bodies of the "fiercely independent" Palm Beach couple, named as Anne and Geoffrey Iddon, in their home on Tuesday morning after concerns were raised for their welfare.

It is understood Geoffrey Iddon was his wife's sole carer. Police believe he died of natural causes, and his wife -- who was blind and had other disabilities -- was left unable to raise the alarm and died alone from lack of care.

"So just for 20 minutes, time to put down those iPhones and iPads, and hold back the selfies and making friends with people you don't know, have a real conversation with your elderly neighbour who is living a simple life devoid of all electronic gadgets that contribute little to real community cohesion," local police wrote in a statement made on Facebook.

"Life is a team game."

Police said the couple consistently refused aged care assistance and medical support, but were coping with their challenges.

"Whilst we believe there are no suspicious circumstances this is an opportunity to reflect on this tragedy and think about our elderly parents and neighbours and what we can do as a community and as individuals to prevent a recurrence of this terrible event," police said.

"If you are concerned about a neighbour who you haven't seen, knock on their door or give us a ring. We are more than happy to check on the welfare of the elderly."

It is understood their next of kin live overseas.

You can contact the Elder Abuse Hotline on 1800 628 221 if you feel someone isn't getting the appropriate level of care.

