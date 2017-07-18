Police Officer Mohamed Noor, who fatally shot Damond in an alley behind her Minneapolis home on Saturday night, has refused to be interviewed by investigators.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the body responsible for investigating the shooting, has confirmed that Noor "has declined to be interviewed by BCA agents at this time".

"Officer Noor's attorney did not provide clarification on when, if ever, an interview would be possible."

The Mayor of Minneapolis has expressed her frustration at Officer Noor's refusal to speak.

"I wish that he would (provide an interview) because he has a story to tell that no-one else can tell," she said in a joint press conference with the Minneapolis police force on Tuesday night local time.

"People have constitutional rights, we cannot compel him to make a statement," Hodges said, adding she shared "the frustration of the community at not knowing things we desperately wish we knew."

'We cannot compel Officer Noor to make a statement. I wish we could,' @MayorHodges addresses media about Australian woman's shooting pic.twitter.com/hceMxAmKL3 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 19, 2017

The partner of Police Officer Noor, Matthew Harrity, was in the driver's seat of the police squad car when Noor fired across him out the open window, hitting Justine Damond, at around midnight on Sasturday.

He told BCA investigators he was "startled by a loud sound" in the moments before Officer Noor fired on the unarmed woman.

In a statement, the BCA said that immediately after hearing the loud noise -- which is speculated to have been fireworks going off nearby -- Justine Damond approached the driver side window of the squad car.

What we know about Mohamed Noor, Minneapolis officer who fatally shot Justine Damond https://t.co/oKYgM97OTl — B L Rae (@blr_rae) July 18, 2017

"Harrity indicated that Officer Noor discharged his weapon, striking Ruszczyk through the open driver's side window," the BCA said in a statement.

"The officers immediately exited the squad and provided medical attention until medical personnel arrived. Ruszczyk (Damond) was pronounced dead at the scene."

An unnamed source with knowledge of Minneapolis law enforcement told Fairfax Media that possible setting off of fireworks could explain why Officer Noor discharged his gun from the passenger seat of the car.

In audio of the police officers' radio communications after the shooting, the police officers rushing to the scene are heard discussing "possible aerial fireworks".

One of the police officers heading to the shooting reports "two shots heard from the east".

Justine Damond with her fiancé Don and stepson Zach.

Another officer radios in to say "those sounds from the station, those are probably aerial fireworks".

The BCA's statement outlining the events leading up to Damond's death is the first update from the investigators in three days. It comes as pressure mounts on authorities to explain why an unarmed woman dressed in pajamas was gunned down by police after making an emergency call for help.

On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the death as homicide, stating that Damond died of a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has demanded answers over the killing, which he labelled "inexplicable" and "shocking".

"How can a woman out in the street in her pyjamas, seeking assistance from the police, be shot like that?" he asked Channel Seven's Today Show hosts.

"We are providing all the support we can. It seems inexplicable, but there will be some answers given in due course. At this point, it is a tragic loss.

"Our hearts go out to her family with sorrow and condolence and love."

Damond's fiancé Don said on Tuesday he was "desperate" for information, but "sadly, her family and I have been provided with almost no additional information from law enforcement, regarding what happened after police arrived."

"Piecing together Justine's last moments before the homicide would be a small comfort as we grieve this tragedy."

Justine Damond's fiance, Don, speaks to media for the first time since she was shot by Mpls police on Sat night. pic.twitter.com/LkhwBnkNMa — maury glover (@maurygloverFOX9) July 17, 2017

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA