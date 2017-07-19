12 Shows To Watch Now You've Finished 'The Handmaid's Tale'

If you haven't watched 'The Handmaid's Tale' yet then please stop reading and go, go and watch, we'll wait right here. The entire season can be currently streamed via SBS On Demand.

The series is without a doubt one of the year's best, earning 13 Emmy nominations. The show is a haunting portrayal of an dystopian future where a fundamentalist group overthrows the U.S. government. Women are enslaved, and routinely sexually assaulted by their "commanders" in a ritual attempt to stave off widespread infertility.

So by now you've binged the 10 episodes of the first season and are patiently waiting for season two. To fill the Handmaid-sized hole in your life, here are some shows you should check out in the meantime.

'The Leftovers'

Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia in 'Handmaid's Tale' also stars in the HBO series 'The Leftovers'. Spanning across three incredible seasons, 'The Leftovers' is set in a world where, in a single instant 2 percent of the world's population simply vanished into thin air. No one knows where they went, or why it happened, but the show focuses on the broken world that's left behind, and the leftovers trying to make sense of a very different life.

Where to watch: Stream it on Foxtel Now.

After 2% of the world's population vanishes, the Guilty Remnant aren't ready to move on.

'Cleverman'

There's going to be a lot of dystopian futures in this list, but in 'Cleverman' creatures and figures from Aboriginal myths and stories have to battle for their own survival while facing discrimination and segregation. The series hinges on Koen, a young man who is given the mantle of "Cleverman", who is gifted with great powers. He's basically an Aboriginal superhero who has to learn to control his new powers and abilities in order to bring lasting peace to a warring world.

Where to watch: Stream it on ABC iView.

'Game of Thrones'

Ever heard of it? HBO's giant of show is back for the seventh season and it's going to be epic. If you haven't started the series you're not alone and you absolutely have time to catch up before it ends (binge baby, binge!). Based on the series of novels by George R. R. Martin, 'Game of Thrones' merges fantasy with drama to create a political thriller about power-hungry and warring houses of Westeros. It's like "Question Time" but with dragons!

Where to watch: Stream it on Foxtel Now.

'The 100'

With a huge fan following, 'The 100' has run successfully for four seasons, with a fifth on the way. After a nuclear war destroys the Earth, survivors hop onto a space station and live there, orbiting the planet waiting for it to be safe to live on again. Ninety-seven years later, 100 juvenile prisoners are sent down to determine if it's possible to return to the planet. Not only must the group begin to set up their own society on the dangerous, potentially fatal planet, but they're quick to learn... they aren't the only ones living there.

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

'The Man In The High Castle'

For something different, this series isn't a dystopian future, it's a dystopian alternate history! Set in a world where the axis powers won World War II and split the United States to be made up of the Greater Nazi Reich and the Japanese Pacific States. A group of people's lives are forever changed when they stumble upon a film that shows a different version of history to their own... one where the allies didn't lose.

Where to watch: Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

The United States look a little differently in the series based on Philip K. Dick's novel.

'Top of the Lake'

Missing Elizabeth Moss' intensity and incredible performances? Look no further than 'Top of the Lake'. The miniseries was created, written and directed by Jane Campion and stars Moss as a detective who specialises in sexual assault in Sydney. She returns to her small New Zealand hometown to investigate a missing 12-year-old girl. After everyone fell in love with the first season, Campion announced it would be coming back for a second, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and stars Nicole Kidman and will air on Foxtel later this year.

Where to watch: Stream it on Foxtel Now.

'The OA'

If the mystery and intrigue of 'Handmaid's Tale' really got you, then you might enjoy Netflix's 'The OA'. Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, and starring Marling as a young woman named Prarie who, after being missing for seven years, is found again. She now refers to herself as the 'OA' and can see, despite being blind when she went missing. The series had a very mixed reception.

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

'3%'

Surpriiiiise, it's a dystopian future for something new and different. Set in a dystopian future, '3%' is a Brazilian series where a world is divided with most living in poverty (the "Inland"). Every year all the 20-year-olds get the opportunity to finish a series of tests, with 3% making it through giving them the chance to travel to the progressive paradise called the "Offshore". The series follows a handful of potential candidates to make it to the Offshore, but nothing is as easy as it first seems.

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

'Black Mirror'

If you haven't gotten your fill of dystopian futures, why not an anthology series of just that? 'Black Mirror' is a series from Charlie Brooker which takes a look at our relationships with technology, and the dark consequences that could possibly result. It's like a modern-day version of 'The Twilight Zone', which plays on all your fears for the future. There have been some really profound episodes and, because each episode is a self-contained story, you can dip in and out as you like.

Where to watch: Stream it on Netflix.

What happens when you don't like an Instagram selfie quick enough.

'Big Little Lies'

Part of what makes 'The Handmaid's Tale' so so great is the incredible ensemble cast, and if incredible ensembles is what you're after, look no further than 'Big Little Lies'. Based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the series stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman (not to mention Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern) as the vision of perfect mothers. Starting the series by telling you someone's dead, the series refrains from telling you who has died, what happened or who was involved, but uses the investigation to unravel the seemingly perfect lives of the mothers.

Where to watch: Stream it on Foxtel Now.

'Westworld'

A stand-out show from last year, 'Westworld' is based on the 1973 film of the same name and takes place in a gigantic amusement park made to look like the wild west, full of androids there to make every guest's stay as authentic as possible. What could POSSIBLY go wrong with a giant world full of robots, besides, well, everything? The show stars Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton and Jeffrey Wright and is full of mystery, drama and a ton of android violence.

Where to watch: Stream it on Foxtel Now.

'Legion'

Not your average comic book adaptation, 'Legion' is based on a character from the X-Men universe, but takes a mind-bending approach to his story. David Haller may be a man suffering from severe mental illness, or he could be the world's most powerful mutant with huge potential.

Where to watch: Buy it on iTunes or Google Play.

