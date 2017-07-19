All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • FOOD

    How To Make Delicious Green Pizza

    There's pesto, lots of cheese and flavourful greens.

    19/07/2017 10:09 PM AEST | Updated 3 minutes ago

    It might be the overwhelming amount of glorious carbs, cheese or the size, but there's something very special about tucking into pizza.

    One way to make pizza time a more nutritious experience, however, is to make green pizza, which is way more delicious than it sounds. Promise.

    This green pizza starts with a creamy white base, which is made with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, store-bought pesto and lemon zest. The pizza is then topped with shaved zucchini, leeks, asparagus and peas which have been tossed with salt and olive oil.

    Bake the pizza until the crust is golden brown and finish with generous shavings of Pecorino, pistachios and watercress. So. Delicious.

    Tip: make your pizza dough with whole grain flour or cauliflower to bump up the nutritional value.

    Check out the video above and follow the full Epicurious recipe here.

    Unsplash / Brenan Greene

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:cookdinner recipesFoodpizzarecipesvegetables

    More On This Topic