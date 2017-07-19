It might be the overwhelming amount of glorious carbs, cheese or the size, but there's something very special about tucking into pizza.

One way to make pizza time a more nutritious experience, however, is to make green pizza, which is way more delicious than it sounds. Promise.

This green pizza starts with a creamy white base, which is made with ricotta, mozzarella, garlic, store-bought pesto and lemon zest. The pizza is then topped with shaved zucchini, leeks, asparagus and peas which have been tossed with salt and olive oil.

Bake the pizza until the crust is golden brown and finish with generous shavings of Pecorino, pistachios and watercress. So. Delicious.

Tip: make your pizza dough with whole grain flour or cauliflower to bump up the nutritional value.

Check out the video above and follow the full Epicurious recipe here.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA