A portrait by artist Peter Smeeth of Lisa Wilkinson has taken out the annual 'Packing Room Prize' in the 2017 Archibald Prize.

The painting shows the Today Show host and HuffPost Australia editor-at-large reclining on a sofa, with husband Peter FitzSimons and their children Jake, Billie and Louis in the background; cleverly reflected on a TV screen.

The winning entry was announced by packing room boss Steve Peters, who is choosing the prize in his final year, prior to his retirement.

Today Show host and HuffPost Editor-at-large Lisa Wilkinson.

Peter Smeeth's portrait is one of 42 other finalists vying for the $100,000 prize. The Packing Room Prize has already won Smeeth $1500. Another finalist is comedian and artist Anh Do, whose paintings have appeared in the ABC TV programme Anh's Brush with Fame.

Artist, comedian and author Anh Do.

Two other finalists include a portrait of Robert Forster, the founder of the band The Go Betweens by the artist who goes by the name of 'what' and a portrait of Sunny Boys musicians Peter and Jeremy Oxley by the artist Jon Campbell.

The Archibald is Australia's highest profile art prize and, each year, people made educated (and uneducated) guesses about which portrait will win the cash.

