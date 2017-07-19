Mick Fanning Pulled From Water After Shark Scare At J-Bay

Mick Fanning has been pulled from the water following a shark scare during the men's World Surf League event in South Africa -- exactly two years to the day since his famously narrow escape at the same spot.

The surfer was competing against Gabriel Medina in the quarter-finals of the event when a three-metre Great White was spotted in the water. Both men were rushed to the shore at Jeffreys Bay on jet-skis and the event was put on hold.

In 2015, Fanning famously punched a shark at J-Bay and managed to walk away from the attack without serious injury.

Luckily, both men were rescued before an attack similar to 2015 could occur.

Fanning went on to lose the quarter-final to Medina, who is the 2014 world champion. It wasn't until Fanning was recapping his performance that he saw actual footage of the Great White.

The ABC reports that while Fanning was more concerned with his form during the competition than his second shark scare, he was surprised by the sheer size of the Great White.

"That is huge," Fanning said. "Look at that thing, that thing is a beast, at least they saw this one.

"I am glad they got us out of the water."