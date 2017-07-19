All Sections
    • NEWS

    Mick Fanning Pulled Out Of Surf After Another Shark Sighting At J-Bay

    The Australian surfing champion Mick Fanning, who was attacked by a shark two years ago at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa, was at the same spot to compete against Brazilian Gabriel Medina on Wednesday when they were called from the surf and their quarter-final was put on hold after a three-metre shark joined the line-up. Surfing was called also off on Tuesday when a two-metre mako shark was spotted breaching about 90 metres from competitors. .

