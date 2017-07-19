This Little Boy Can't Get Enough Of His Dad's Beatboxing

Remember when you thought your dad was cool?

Well, this little guy certainly hasn't lost that idea just yet. Seated in his high chair, expectantly waiting for a meal, the little boy becomes distracted from the idea of food when his dad starts beatboxing.

While dad does seem to have quite a bit of talent in the beatboxing department, it's really his son that steals the show with his high chair dancing talent.

His head-banging, criss-cross arm pumps and perfect timing make this little guy a performer to watch out for in the future.

