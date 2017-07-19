All Sections
    • LIFE

    This Little Boy Can't Get Enough Of His Dad's Beatboxing

    The kid's got rhythm.

    20/07/2017 7:48 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Bronkar and Cyndi Lee
    A super cool father-son combination.

    Remember when you thought your dad was cool?

    Well, this little guy certainly hasn't lost that idea just yet. Seated in his high chair, expectantly waiting for a meal, the little boy becomes distracted from the idea of food when his dad starts beatboxing.

    While dad does seem to have quite a bit of talent in the beatboxing department, it's really his son that steals the show with his high chair dancing talent.

    His head-banging, criss-cross arm pumps and perfect timing make this little guy a performer to watch out for in the future.

