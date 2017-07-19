Zoë Foster Blake and Hamish Introduce Their Baby Girl To The World

The nation's favourite parents Hamish and Zoë Foster Blake have welcomed a baby girl to their family, sharing two incredibly gorgeous pictures of her, and revealing her name -- Rudy Hazel Blake.
"Introducing Rudy Hazel Blake," Zoë wrote on Instagram, "Or, as she's known in hip-hop circles, the Notorious RHB. Or, as she's known to her brother, Blobby The Sister."
Introducing Rudy Hazel Blake. Or, as she's known in hip-hop circles, the Notorious RHB. Or, as she's known to her brother, Blobby The Sister. She was born on 17-7-17 cos she's super into auspicious numerology, came in at 4000/10 on the Teeny Cute Person scale, and has morphed her parents into gooey love monsters. 💜
Meanwhile, Hamish welcomed Rudy to the "club" in a more literal sense.
"Admitting another patron into the nightclub my wife and I run (I'm security, she's the DJ)," his caption read. "We have a fairly strict door policy as you have to be a child of the DJ and/or bouncer, so it's always great to get someone new through the door."
Admitting another patron into the nightclub my wife and I run (I'm security, she's the DJ). We have a fairly strict door policy as you have to be a child of the DJ and/or bouncer, so it's always great to get someone new through the door. The photo copy I took of her license says her name is Rudy Hazel Blake and I'm just about to tell her it's a $12 cover charge. Nah, just messing with you Rudy, babies drink for free and you're cute as hell. Free entry.
The Blakes are no strangers to brilliant Instagram announcements, when Zoë announced she was pregnant she recreated Beyoncé's iconic announcement photo.
"When @beyonce and I fell pregnant at the exact same time, we were so happy. We made a best friend pact to announce the news with high-concept, oversaturated floral imagery and mismatched lingerie on the SECOND of February. But not only did my "best friend" announce her pregnancy on the FIRST of February, she added an extra baby to make sure HER announcement was more special."
They've also made an unofficial social media celebrity out of Sonny, the cutest boy in the world, who has grown up on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, crashing interviews and stealing the hearts of the whole country.
Congrats Zoë and Hamish, and welcome to the world, Rudy! ❤️❤️❤️
