    Beats By Dr. Dre Have Made Headphones With Fashion Brand Balmain

    For anyone who's reeeeally extra.

    21/07/2017 11:25 AM AEST | Updated 46 minutes ago
    This is the "safari" colour, which is kinda like a blush tan.

    The fashion set can't get enough of French fashion brand Balmain (pronounced 'bal-MAH-n', in case you didn't know). While the Kardashians and Jenners get to wear the real (very, very expensive) thing, us normals had to hold out for the much more affordable H&M collaboration last year.

    But you can now get your hands on a piece of Balmain for a fraction of the cost of their garments, though it'll still set you back about 800 bucks.

    Balmain has teamed up with Beats By Dr. Dre to create two sets of limited edition headphones, launching on Friday in Australia. The most extra of them all, Kylie Jenner is in the ad campaign, of course, wearing the brand on both body and ears.

    A shot from the ad shoot featuring Kylie Jenner.

    While the price is steep, you're getting the quality of Beats' most premium sets in two colours, either 'Khaki' or 'Safari'. They are finished with metallic gold accents to represent Balmain designer Oliver Rousteing's "vision of a dreamlike urban safari". They come in a suede case adorned with the Balmain plaque.

    Rousteing has also put together a pretty cool playlist of his favourite tunes to accompany, featuring two songs by Aussie Sia.

    Can't afford the pricetag? Don't worry, there's a cheaper in-ear option for $320.

    Clearly designed for high-flyers or those who really, really love fashion or music, please don't go wearing these at the gym or on your sweaty run. The 'Safari' colour is only from Apple or get both from Balmain.

