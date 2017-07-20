'Brandis Encryption Website' Shows How Easy Secure Messaging Is

In the wake of the federal government's push on encrypted messaging services, a brand new one -- with its digital tongue stuck firmly in its cheek -- has cropped up to prove a point.

Brandis.io is a website developed in less than 24 hours to show just how easily end-to-end encryption can be achieved using modern web browsers.

"Brandis is primarily intended as a demonstration; it was put together in less than a day," the website says.

"Brandis does not implement encryption itself; instead, it relies on the Web Cryptography API provided by your browser, and simply exposes a user interface to this API that enables its use by non-programmers."

The website says it is powered by the laws of mathematics, a reference to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's statement last week that "the laws of mathematics are very commendable, but the only law that applies in Australia is the law of Australia."

The website's logo contains a pair of stylised glasses, another reference to Attorney-General George Brandis.

Brandis last week said law enforcement would require a warrant to ask for messages to be decrypted, and that the laws are planned to be introduced by the end of the year.

"The internet is not an ungoverned space," he said on Sky News.

"The rule of law has to apply as much online as in everyday life."

"It's not good enough for anyone to hide behind the fact there is a new technology that enables these communications to be encrypted, to say 'I'm sorry we're not prepared to cooperate with you'."

But experts have over the past few weeks expressed concern that any attempt to weaken encryption standards holds risks across society -- from banking transactions, safe data retention to innocent, every day communications.

It is also uncertain just what the government can do to force companies housed overseas obey its proposals.

Major technology companies such as Apple have reportedly sent privacy executives to Australia to meet with the government over its concerns.

Brandis said the Government would attempt to work with the tech companies to set out new guidelines for sharing information, but that new laws would be introduced if necessary.

HuffPost Australia has approached the website's creator for comment.

