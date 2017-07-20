All Sections
    STYLE

    Céline Dion Munches On A Mannequin Head In Vogue Video

    "This is a story about a hungry girl named Céline Dion."

    21/07/2017 11:33 AM AEST | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Whether it's flirting with french fries, parading around with a bouquet on her head or taking a bite out of a mannequin head, Céline Dion is 'crazy like a fool' in Vogue's Couture Week video.

    Just in case you hadn't already heard, the 49-year-old Canadian singer has been a huge hit in Paris over the last few weeks while attending couture fashion shows with Vogue and performing for fans at AccorHotels Arena.

    In the video, Dion -- who's clearly in her element -- appears in an assortment of designer glory, modelling pieces from some of the world's most famous fashion houses including Dior, Valentino and Chanel.

    Near, far, wherever her fans are, they're absolutely besotted with the video and have been voicing their praise on Twitter.

