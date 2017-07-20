Céline Dion Munches On A Mannequin Head In Vogue Video

Whether it's flirting with french fries, parading around with a bouquet on her head or taking a bite out of a mannequin head, Céline Dion is 'crazy like a fool' in Vogue's Couture Week video.

Just in case you hadn't already heard, the 49-year-old Canadian singer has been a huge hit in Paris over the last few weeks while attending couture fashion shows with Vogue and performing for fans at AccorHotels Arena.

In the video, Dion -- who's clearly in her element -- appears in an assortment of designer glory, modelling pieces from some of the world's most famous fashion houses including Dior, Valentino and Chanel.

Near, far, wherever her fans are, they're absolutely besotted with the video and have been voicing their praise on Twitter.

We are literally so lucky to be alive during the Age of @Celinedion 😭😭😭 https://t.co/odqh6nWmdq — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) July 20, 2017

This is a story about a hungry girl named @CelineDion. pic.twitter.com/jD0RBUe7hL — H. Alan Scott 🤷‍♂️ (@HAlanScott) July 20, 2017

Celine can make eating a single fry a fucking JOURNEY pic.twitter.com/VSqGNVHtZH — Adam (@adamjmoussa) July 20, 2017

Me going to get lunch pic.twitter.com/wrSmCqaC8Z — Emanuel (@CNicosiaAnthro) July 20, 2017

remember that time Céline Dion invented flirting using french fries pic.twitter.com/JzbYXK9br4 — Taber Andrew Bain (@taber) July 20, 2017

when someone "drops in" at your desk when you are clearly a very very busy busy working woman pic.twitter.com/K2kWE5QYY2 — Taber Andrew Bain (@taber) July 20, 2017

