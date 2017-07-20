There's nothing like perfectly cooked pasta tossed with simple, flavourful ingredients, and topped with generous shavings of Parmesan and cracked pepper.

If you want to step up your pasta game (or you've been inspired watching Aziz Ansari's character on 'Master of None' make carbonara), you need to try creating your own pasta at home from scratch.

Don't worry, you don't need to go and buy a clunky (and often expensive) pasta maker to make delicious pasta. All you need are simple pasta ingredients, a rolling pin, and a pizza cutter or knife -- no fancy techniques or ingredients required.

How to make pasta from scratch without a pasta machine

This easy homemade pasta by Minimalist Baker starts with three simple ingredients: semolina flour, plain flour and water. Once the dough is combined and rested, roll the dough out and cut into your desired pasta shape, and cook until al dente.

Then all that's left to do is serve with your favourite sauce and dig in. Here are nine ridiculously comforting recipes to try with your new freshly made pasta.





