Lena Dunham Joins 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Cure the creepy opening credits, Ryan Murphy has just announced another fresh face joining his seventh season of 'American Horror Story': Lena Dunham.

Murphy posted on his Twitter account that Dunham would be joining to what could only be described as a lukewarm reception.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Some fans even tweeted their disbelief at main cast member Sarah Paulson, who responded saying the announcement was "magic".

Magic and dream of all dreams — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) July 20, 2017

Not much is really known about the seventh season, with Murphy teasing that the season's official title would be announced this week, however he did confirm to Andy Coehn on 'Watch What Happens Live' that the season would revolve around the 2016 U.S. election.

Murphy has also been teasing content on his Instagram, most recently with a photo of a person covered in bees as his "last clue" to the title reveal.

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Murphy has also shared photos of clowns, holes, and several American flags leading some to believe he's hinting at an election-phobia themed season.

Season seven's cast also includes 'AHS' favourites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters who are this year joined by 'Scream Queens' alum Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner and Colton Haynes.

