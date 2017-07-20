All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Meet Boaty McBoatface's Swedish Cousin, Trainy McTrainface

    It's happened again.

    21/07/2017 11:19 AM AEST | Updated 53 minutes ago

    In what is surely a victory for mankind, the legacy of Boaty McBoatface -- which now goes by the name of RRS Sir David Attenborough -- has been kept alive by the fine people of Sweden, who recently voted to name one of four intercity trains Trainy McTrainface.

    Unlike Boaty though, which was stripped of its winning name for something more sensible, Trainy McTrainface will keep its name -- something which the rail company hopes will be "received with joy by many, not only in Sweden".

    In a poll jointly run by MTR Express and Swedish newspaper Metro, Trainy received a whopping 49 percent of the votes, which was to be expected to be honest, given that the other three options were Hakan, Miriam and Poseidon.

    Trainy will join Glenn and Estelle -- who were also named by the public -- as well as Ingvar, carrying passengers between the cities of Stockholm and Gothenburg.


    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:boaty mcboatfaceEntertainmentGothenburgNewsquirkStockholmSwedenTrainsTrainy McTrainface

    More On This Topic