Meet Boaty McBoatface's Swedish Cousin, Trainy McTrainface

In what is surely a victory for mankind, the legacy of Boaty McBoatface -- which now goes by the name of RRS Sir David Attenborough -- has been kept alive by the fine people of Sweden, who recently voted to name one of four intercity trains Trainy McTrainface.

Unlike Boaty though, which was stripped of its winning name for something more sensible, Trainy McTrainface will keep its name -- something which the rail company hopes will be "received with joy by many, not only in Sweden".

A Swedish rail firm have genuienly named their fleet of trains 'Trainy Mctrainface' after a poll.



Go you Sweden! Proud of y'all. — Steph 💫 (@pinkwaldd) July 20, 2017

In a poll jointly run by MTR Express and Swedish newspaper Metro, Trainy received a whopping 49 percent of the votes, which was to be expected to be honest, given that the other three options were Hakan, Miriam and Poseidon.

If #trainymctrainface doesn't make you smile, nothing will😂 — Jeff Benson (@JSBCA) July 20, 2017

Trainy will join Glenn and Estelle -- who were also named by the public -- as well as Ingvar, carrying passengers between the cities of Stockholm and Gothenburg.





