People Are Finally Admitting 'Grease 2' Is Better Than The Original

Everybody knows the movie 'Grease'. Ot's great, there are catchy songs, they might be dead the whole time, WHATEVER.

We're not here to debate if 'Grease' is a good movie -- it's absolutely a classic -- but what we ARE here to discuss is how 'Grease 2' is better.

ALLOW US TO EXPLAIN.

On Twitter, comedian and director of 'The Big Sick' Michael Showalter made the following comment:

Someone needs to write a think-piece about the phenomenon of younger generations preferring Grease 2 to the original. July 18, 2017

Fans of 'Grease 2' immediately alerted 'Grace & Frankie' star June Diane Raphael to the tweet, as she's always been a vocal supporter of 'Grease 2'. Raphael is a prominent feature on the incredible podcast 'How Did This Get Made' along with Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas, where the three dissect the best worst movies they can find.

Episode 150 of 'HDTGM' focused on 'Grease 2' and Raphael was more than happy to share her thoughts on the film.

"When I was growing up my neighbours had a VHS player and they had two tapes, 'Grease 1' and 'Grease 2'. Later on we got a VHS player and I immediately got 'Grease 1' and 'Grease 2'... so this movie to me is everything. By the way, I preferred 'Grease 2'."

"As a young girl I had more to grab onto. When Stephanie Zinone says there's gotta be more to life than just making out... I was so obsessed with her attitude and her independence. It's a better story for young girls."

And so, as she was summoned, Raphael was more than happy to share her thoughts responding to Showalter.

She is a "cool" female high schooler who does not pit women against each other to build herself up. Haven't seen another one like her since — June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) July 18, 2017

And also ---- Stephanie remains entirely true to herself while trying to get the guy. He changes for her. — June Diane Raphael (@MsJuneDiane) July 18, 2017

A pivotal difference between the 'Grease' films is essentially a gender swap. Sandy's cousin Michael Carrington arrives from England (despite Sandy being an Aussie), and almost instantly is drawn to the new leader of the Pink Ladies, Stephanie Zinone (Michelle Pfeiffer). Stephanie's tired of the immature T-Birds, and yearns for a more mature, put-together man. Carrington spends his time trying to reinvent himself for Stephanie, donning an anonymous motorcycling persona (the "Cool Rider") to impress her.

'Grease 2' takes the original's attitude toward women owning their own sexuality (Rizzo's "There Are Worse Things I Could Do" laments the idea that having agency over her own sexual liberation isn't nearly as terrible at appearing vulnerable) and expands on it even further, with an entire class erupting in a song entirely dedicated to sex.

Fans of the sequel began to chime into Raphael's tweets agreeing with her, while 'Grease' may have the catchier songs, 'Grease 2' is essentially a better message for audiences.

I don't think guys understand the impact of a film (esp in 80s) that gives girls agency over their sexual desires w/o judging their choices. — amy pascale (@amypop) July 19, 2017

Sandy is the girl I was, but Stephanie is the girl I was dying to be. #HailQueenPfeiffer pic.twitter.com/PMPqjIDWfe — Kerri Doherty (@squideatsquid) July 18, 2017

And it passes The Bechdel Test within the first lines of the movie. — Deborah Tarica (@InstantDeborah) July 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Shoawalter regrets awakening the sleeping beast of 'Grease 2' fans.

.@MsJuneDiane I had no idea what a hornet's nest I was kicking here. I give! I give! Grease 2 is better!!! — Michael Showalter (@mshowalter) July 19, 2017

For anyone who doesn't see 'Grease 2' for the masterpiece it is, at least we can all agree on one thing: Cha Cha really was the best dancer at St. Bernadette's.

