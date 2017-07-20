Ugh, That Damn Creepy Puppet Is Back In The First Trailer For 'Jigsaw'

Seven years after the last 'Saw' Film, Jigsaw is back on his creepy little tricycle with the same ol' message: "Live or die, the choice is yours."

He just wants to play a little game.

Yep, the creepy nightmare fodder is back for the eighth instalment of the franchise, taking place 10 years after the death of John Kramer -- the man behind the Jigsaw mask -- who died in 'Saw III'. So... who's behind a series of the latest gruesome murders?

That's the crux of 'Jigsaw', the identity of the masked figure who once again is rampaging against a city in a series of revenge-based "traps", but can the investigators figure out who the new copycat killer is, if in fact it isn't Kramer himself?

The film's marketing strategy has already begun releasing a series of suuuuuper creepy posters that invite you to speculate just who might be behind the violent crimes.

Speaking to 'EW' one of the directors Michael Spierig said, "It's such a perfect Halloween scare-fest. It's perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it's still full of good fun gore, that's for sure. And, on top of that, it's got a really great mystery, and there are very interesting twists. It's Saw for 2017."

Spierig directed the film alongside his brother Peter, with Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger behind the script.

'Jigsaw' is scheduled to release in Australian cinemas November 2, with advance screenings on Halloween. Spooooky.

