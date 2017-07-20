All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Sport
Refresh
Style
Food
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
AU
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Watch: Russian Motorist Drives Into Swarm Of Locusts

    It looks like a plague of biblical proportions.

    21/07/2017 1:24 PM AEST | Updated 1 hour ago

    If you ever found yourself wondering what the biblical plague of locusts inflicted upon Egypt might've looked like, look no further.

    Amateur footage filmed from a moving car in southern Russia captured a terrifying swarm of the insects travelling across a road.

    YouTube / ROLEX TV

    An average-sized swarm of locusts can consume the same amount of food in one day as about 10 elephants, 25 camels or 2,500 people.

    They are currently devastating areas of the Russian republic of Dagestan, with 114,000 hectares of agricultural land affected in June, according to RT.

    Plagues of locusts have reportedly been an annual occurrence in Dagestan, with the insects drawn to the region's hot, arid farmlands, Motherboard reported.

    ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA

    MORE:EntertainmentLocustsquirkRussia

    More On This Topic