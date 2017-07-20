Watch: Russian Motorist Drives Into Swarm Of Locusts

If you ever found yourself wondering what the biblical plague of locusts inflicted upon Egypt might've looked like, look no further.

Amateur footage filmed from a moving car in southern Russia captured a terrifying swarm of the insects travelling across a road.

An average-sized swarm of locusts can consume the same amount of food in one day as about 10 elephants, 25 camels or 2,500 people.

They are currently devastating areas of the Russian republic of Dagestan, with 114,000 hectares of agricultural land affected in June, according to RT.

Plagues of locusts have reportedly been an annual occurrence in Dagestan, with the insects drawn to the region's hot, arid farmlands, Motherboard reported.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA