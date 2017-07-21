All Sections
    • NEWS

    Faulty Airbags: Aussie Motorists Urged To Check For Potentially Lethal Defect

    It's the largest recall in automotive history.

    22/07/2017 3:33 PM AEST | Updated 2 hours ago

    A leading consumer advocacy group is urging motorists to check whether they're driving cars fitted with potentially deadly airbags after a car containing the faulty safety devices was linked to a fatal accident.

    Last week's death of the 58-year-old driver who was struck in the neck by a small fragment from the airbag after a collision in Sydney served as a "tragic reminder" of the issue, consumer advocate group Choice said.

    The group said the faulty Takata airbag, fitted to around 2.1 million cars in Australia, was linked to 18 deaths worldwide.

    "Toyota, Mazda, BMW, Subaru, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, FCA (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep), Lexus, and Ford all have vehicles impacted by the recall," a Choice spokesperson told NewsCorp Australia.

    "These potentially lethal products have already sparked the largest automotive recall in history and have killed more than a dozen people world wide."

    "So if you own one of these makes, please check productsafety.gov.au to see if your model has been affected."

    Product Safety Australia also urged Australian motorists to act.

    "A number of car recalls have been announced in Australia for Takata front passenger and driver airbags. There have been injuries and deaths from faulty Takata airbags," its website states.

    "If car owners have concerns, they should contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of the vehicle."

    Last week's airbag-linked fatality follows the defective deployment of a Takata airbag in April, which landed a 21-year-old woman in Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition.

    A full list of impacted cars is available on the Product Safety Australia website.

