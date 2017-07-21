Fisherman 'Unable To Be Revived' After Being Swept Off Rocks In NSW

A rock fisherman has died after being swept into the ocean on the NSW south coast.

The angler was washed off rocks at Merry Beach, Kioloa on Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

Officers from Shoalhaven Local Area Command and the Westpac Life Rescue Helicopter raced to the scene around 7.30am and found the fisherman face down in the water.

FINAL: Rock fisherman at #Kioloa was unable to be revived despite best efforts of Lifesaver23, @NSWAmbulance crews. RIP pic.twitter.com/aqGZQOJmLp — Westpac Life Saver (@Lifesaverhelo) July 21, 2017

The Wespac Life Rescue Helicopter said that the man was unable to be revived.

Police said it wasn't clear whether the angler, who has not yet been identified, was wearing a life jacket.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST AUSTRALIA