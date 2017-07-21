All Sections
    • NEWS

    Fisherman 'Unable To Be Revived' After Being Swept Off Rocks In NSW

    The angler was washed into the water.

    22/07/2017 11:36 AM AEST | Updated 3 hours ago

    A rock fisherman has died after being swept into the ocean on the NSW south coast.

    The angler was washed off rocks at Merry Beach, Kioloa on Saturday morning, police said in a statement.

    Officers from Shoalhaven Local Area Command and the Westpac Life Rescue Helicopter raced to the scene around 7.30am and found the fisherman face down in the water.

    The Wespac Life Rescue Helicopter said that the man was unable to be revived.

    Police said it wasn't clear whether the angler, who has not yet been identified, was wearing a life jacket.

    A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

